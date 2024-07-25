Proposed NFL Trade Has Cowboys Landing Key Bears Running Back for Cheap

The Dallas Cowboys could use some help at running back and did not do much this offseason to replace Tony Pollard’s production. The Cowboys brought back Ezekiel Elliott but passed on the position in the draft.

Dallas signed Royce Freeman, but the veteran is not a lock to make the final roster. Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski offered a trade pitch that has the Cowboys landing Chicago Bears running Khalil Herbert. The NFL analyst believes the Cowboys could acquire Herbert for just a day-three draft pick (rounds 4-7) in the 2025 NFL draft.

“The Chicago Bears’ backfield is loaded,” Sobleski wrote in a July 25, 2024, story titled, “How Cowboys Should Prioritize Fixes for Disastrous 2024 NFL Offseason.” “Running back D’Andre Swift turned out to be the organization’s biggest offseason signing. The unit also includes Roschon Johnson, Khalil Herbert and Travis Homer. Johnson was a fourth-round draft pick last year, while Homer is a core special teamer. Herbert, who is on the last year of his rookie deal, could be the odd man out.

“… Herbert averaged 4.9 yards per carry through his first three seasons. He led the Bears’ running backs with 611 yards in 2023. The Cowboys should flip a ’25 Day 3 draft pick to the Bears for Herbert so he can split backfield duties with Elliott.”

Bears Running Back Khalil Herbert Started 9 Games in 2023

Not only is Herbert unlikely to cost the Cowboys much in future draft capital, but the running back is on a team-friendly deal as well. Herbert is heading into the final season of a four-year, $3.6 million contract. The playmaker has just a $1 million cap hit in 2024 and plenty of remaining upside at just 26 years old.

Herbert emerged as a key part of the Chicago offense in 2023, starting in nine games. The running back posted 132 carries for 611 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns in 12 appearances. Herbert also added 20 receptions for 134 yards and 1 touchdown.

Mike McCarthy on Cowboys Offense: ‘We’re Running Back by Committee’

Sobleski is not the only one skeptical that Elliott can be a lead back again for the Cowboys. Head coach Mike McCarthy indicated that it is unrealistic to think Elliott is going to replicate his early production. Throughout the offseason, McCarthy has emphasized that the team plans to operate a running back by committee approach in 2024.

“I don’t think that’s fair. What do you mean? The guy carried the ball more than anybody in the history to football in the first couple years. That’s not going to be his role [in 2024],” McCarthy explained in a May 11 press conference when asked if Elliott could return to his former role.

“We’re running back by committee. But I think he’ll definitely play at the level that he’s played I know in my time here. I anticipate that. I don’t see any drop off in the way he moves. He’s in good shape.”

The Cowboys also have Rico Dowdle on the roster who is expected to battle Elliott for carries. After an underwhelming rookie season, Deuce Vaughn is a name to watch this season, but like Freeman, the playmaker will be fighting for a roster spot as well.