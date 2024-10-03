Proposed Trade Sends Cowboys a $100 Million 5-Time Pro Bowl Playmaker

Few teams are as familiar with Cleveland Browns star receiver Amari Cooper quite like the Dallas Cowboys. Now, the receiver is being floated as a potential trade candidate. Could the Cowboys be interested in a reunion with Cooper?

The team did not end things on the best of terms with Cooper, but Dallas needs help across the roster. All City DLLS’ Clarence Hill Jr. suggested the Cowboys could land Cooper for a future fifth-round pick.

“If the Cowboys are still in the race, they need to flip a fifth round pick for Cooper,” Hill detailed in a September 21, 2024, message on X.

Cooper is in the final season of a five-year, $100 million contract the wideout initially signed with Dallas. The five-time Pro Bowler was slated to have an $8.7 million cap hit this season. According to Spotrac, the Browns made a structural change in his contract that makes him more tradable.

“The Browns converted all but $1.21M of WR Amari Cooper’s 2024 salary into signing bonus, making him an extremely affordable trade candidate. Now: $941,111 Deadline: $605,000,” Spotrac noted on X on September 30.

Can Amari Cooper Still Help the Cowboys?

It is worth noting there is a reason Cooper is being mentioned in trade rumors. The star’s production this season has not been the same as it was during Cooper’s Pro Bowl campaigns.

Through the first four games, Cooper has 16 receptions for 148 yards and 2 touchdowns. Cooper posted 35 or fewer receiving yards in three of these four matchups, but the Cleveland offense is not exactly humming on all cylinders.

Cooper just made the Pro Bowl in 2023 posting 72 catches for 1,250 yards and 5 touchdowns in 15 starts. It is hard to believe Cooper suddenly dropped off as an elite receiver over the offseason.

As a reminder, the Cowboys traded Cooper to the Browns in 2022 in exchange for swapping a sixth rounder for a fifth-round pick. Dallas sending a fifth-round selection to Cleveland would be giving up more than the franchise received in 2022.

The Cowboys Have Glaring Holes at Multiple Positions

The Cowboys roster has plenty of flaws, and a strong argument can be made that Dallas has other more pressing needs than receiver. Namely, the defensive line has been unable to generate consistent pressure or stop the run.

Now, the Cowboys unit will be even weaker with DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons sidelined with injuries. Yet, Cooper’s availability would help fill a need, even if it is not the biggest need.

The Cowboys have struggled to find production at wideout outside of CeeDee Lamb. Brandin Cooks is now sidelined with an injury, putting even more pressure on the position group. USA Today’s K.D. Drummond made the argument for the Cowboys making another run at Cooper.

“Cooper made waves this summer, threatening a holdout and got the final year of his contract (originally written by the Cowboys) guaranteed,” Drummond wrote in a September 28 story titled, “Amari Cooper headlines 5 AFC North trade targets Cowboys must ask about before NFL deadline.” “But if the Browns continue to flounder, perhaps the Cleveland front office would bite the bullet and send him back down south.

“Cooper had a career high in yards in 2024, 1,250, and would make a great compliment to Lamb; they’ve proven what they could be as a duo already.”