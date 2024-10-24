Proposed NFL Blockbuster Trade Has Cowboys Land 4-Time Pro Bowl Running Back

The Dallas Cowboys need help at running back, even if owner Jerry Jones refuses to admit to this reality. Cowboys fans would undoubtedly love to see Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb wearing a star on his helmet.

Dallas has until Tuesday, November 5, 2024, to make a deal when the NFL trade deadline strikes. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe offered a trade proposal that has the Cowboys acquiring Chubb in a blockbuster deal with the Browns.

Dallas sends a 2025 third rounder and a sixth-round pick to Cleveland in exchange for Chubb. The Athletic estimates this move would increase the Cowboys’ playoff chances by 3%, from 23% to 26%. Not exactly the kind of move that has the Cowboys shopping for Super Bowl rings, but it would at least be a start at improving the team’s roster.

“The Cowboys are last in rushing yards, touchdowns and yards per attempt,” Howe wrote in an October 23, 2024, story titled, “Six NFL trades we’d like to see: Maxx Crosby to Lions, Nick Chubb to Cowboys.” “Why? Because they’re 30th in attempts. They don’t have the personnel, and Mike McCarthy hasn’t shown a lot of commitment to the ground game.

“Being completely out of balance has led to three of their games getting out of hand early. Chubb has the star power team owner Jerry Jones covets. Although it’s a risk with Chubb just getting back from a huge knee injury, the reward could be massive if Chubb closes the season as a top-10 back.”

Would the Cowboys Consider Trading for Nick Chubb?

It is the kind of move that would prove Dallas is not simply punting on this season. The Cowboys remained quiet throughout the offseason and opted to pass on taking a running back in the 2024 NFL draft.

There are some potential red flags for Dallas to consider before acquiring Chubb. The star will be a free agent in 2025, and has a $6.2 million cap hit in 2024.

Chubb was sidelined to start the season after undergoing his second reconstructive knee surgery. The star has played in a combined three games over the last two seasons.

Chubb posted 11 carries for 22 yards and a touchdown in his first game of the season in Week 8. Trading for a player coming off a significant injury who is also headed towards free agency could prove to be a risky move for Dallas.

Chubb has quite the resume as a four-time Pro Bowler. The playmkaer had posted four straight seasons topping 1,000 rushing yards before injuries derailed the last two years.

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Had a Heated Exchange When Asked About the Team’s Roster Moves

Jones has repeatedly indicated the Cowboys do not plan to make a major mid-season move. For now, it looks like the Cowboys will lean on Rico Dowdle and Ezekiel Elliott with Dalvin Cook as another potential option. During the team’s bye week, Jones took exception to being asked questions about the team’s roster.

“This is not your job. Your job isn’t to let me go over all the reasons that I did something and I’m sorry that I did it,” Jones remarked during an October 15 interview with 105.3 The Fan’s “Shan and RJ.” “That’s not your job.

“I’ll get somebody else to ask these questions. I’m not kidding. You’re not going to figure it out what the team is doing right or wrong.”