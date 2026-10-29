NFL Trade Rumors: Josh Downs Fallout, 49ers Mac Jones, & Chiefs Adding WR

NFL Trade Rumors are picking up steam as the November 10th NFL trade deadline approaches. With the Indianapolis Colts making a few trades recently, here are the latest NFL trade rumors…

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Josh Downs of the Colts has requested a trade . Considering the state of the team and organization, this isn’t a surprise. Stephen Holder reports that a lack of trade movement prompted Downs to make an official request.

. Considering the state of the team and organization, this isn’t a surprise. Stephen Holder reports that prompted Downs to make an official request. “I’m open to whatever. Whatever comes my way, come my way, and we go from there,” Downs said to the media on Wednesday, October 28th.

The San Francisco 49ers appear to have no interest in trading away backup QB Mac Jones…for now. GM John Lynch is standing behind his team’s QB depth, despite other teams needing help at that position.

backup QB Mac Jones…for now. GM John Lynch is standing behind his team’s QB depth, despite other teams needing help at that position. The Kansas City Chiefs always seem to add a wide receiver at the trade deadline. There are no shortage of options for them this year, both the big splashes and little ripple depth additions.

NFL Trade Rumors: The Big Board of Trade Candidates

This is Heavy Sports’ inaugural big board of trade candidates. The board includes at least one candidate from each NFL team.

That said, here is the big board…

NFL Trade Rumors: The Big Names That Everyone Is Watching

Here are the top names available at the NFL Trade Deadline.

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts. The Colts have already begun their fire sale with the recent trades of DeForest Buckner and Nelson. However, many other players could find themselves on different teams before the November 10th deadline. He is an explosive runningback that could be a target for contending teams to increase their depth.

Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers. Khalil Mack is one name that every Chicago Bears fan is keeping their eyes on. Mack is on an expiring contract and could be brought back to the Bears, despite his team-first mentality in the midst of rumors.

Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars. Yes, the Jaguars lead the AFC South, but Thomas has seen his targets and playing time drop dramatically this season. The Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for wide receivers and could turn to Thomas.

Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns. The word on Jeudy in Cleveland is that he is not being “actively shopped.” However, a trade could be had if there was a substantial enough offer given. This could be an interesting name to watch as we approach the deadline.

Josh Downs, Colts. With the Colts recent moves, the latest reports indicate that Downs has requested a trade. With many teams in the mix for receiving help, the Colts should have no problem getting a deal done between now and November 10th.

NFL Trade Rumors: Defensive Help the Chicago Bears Could Target

Here are the best defensive players who could be available ahead of the 2026 NFL Trade Deadline.

Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans. The Titans are not actively selling, but with their season spiraling, it’s not out of the question for them to make some “sells.” Trading away Simmons to the highest bidder would be the best way for them to recoup draft capital.

Josh Sweat, Arizona Cardinals. Sweat and the Cardinals are heading for a separation, which has been the case since the offseason. The Patriots, Bears, and Cowboys are just a few teams that could poke their heads around Sweat.

Yaya Diaby, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Diaby is heading for free agency and has been playing great football lately. The Buccaneers have a natural replacement on their roster, which would make a Diaby trade easier to execute.

Daron Payne, Washington Commanders. The Commanders are in the basement of one of the NFC’s most competitive divisions and could sell some pieces at the deadline. The Jaguars could be a fit, as they look to improve their pass rush.

Riq Woolen, Philadelphia Eagles. Of all the players that the Eagles could trade away, rival executives are led to believe that Woolen is one whose name comes up often. He has high upside and a very digestible contract at $1.26 million base salary following signing bonuses and restructured bonuses.

Patrick Queen, Pittsburgh Steelers. Queen will likely stay in Pittsburgh, given their winning record. However, because of rumors of a trade this past offseason, place Queen in the “not likely but maybe” category of being traded.

Shemar Stewart, Cincinnati Bengals. (More to come).

Maxx Crosby, Los Angeles Raiders. (More to come).

Kayvon Thibodeaux, New York Giants. (More to come).

Jessie Bates III, Atlanta Falcons. (More to come).

Will McDonald IV, New York Jets. (More to come).

Jordyn Brooks, Miami Dolphins. (More to come).

Kristian Fulton, Kansas City Chiefs. (More to come).

Keisean Nixon, Green Bay Packers. (More to come).

NFL Trade Rumors: Offensive Help

Here are all of the offensive players that could help out a contending team, or a team trying to build something for the future.

Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints. As the Saints continue to freefall and Kamara continues to struggle, this could be the end of Kamara’s time in New Orleans. This kind of transaction would definitely be a change-of-scenery transaction.

Jauan Jennings, Minnesota Vikings. (More to come).

Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens. (More to come).

Braden Smith, Houston Texans. (More to come).

Ja’Tavion Sanders, Carolina Panthers. (More to come).

Mac Jones, San Francisco 49ers. (More to come).

Joshua Palmer, Buffalo Bills. (More to come).

Marvin Mims, Denver Broncos. (More to come).