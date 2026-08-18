Cowboys Eyed as Top Team to Trade for $48 Million All-Pro to Join Von Miller

The Dallas Cowboys are making even more moves with the season fast approaching sparking NFL rumors about the team’s next possible trade. Dallas signed star pass rusher Von Miller, but the team has also hinted that more moves are ahead.

The Athletic’s Jon Machota believes that the Cowboys are not done making moves. What major swing could Dallas take next?

Miami Dolphins All-Pro linebacker Jordyn Brooks continues to be eyed as a top potential trade target for Dallas. Brooks makes a great deal of sense given the Cowboys could use another reliable linebacker.

“It’s difficult to project who could become available when teams start trimming their rosters to a final 53,” Machota wrote in an August 18, 2026, story titled, “The Cowboys added Von Miller — will they target a LB or CB next?” “A popular name in Dallas over the last few months has been Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks. Miami isn’t expected to be very good this season.

“Most sportsbooks have them at the bottom of the NFL 2026 win projections at 3-4 wins. Brooks is fresh off being named first-team All-Pro last season. Miami’s other starting linebacker, Tyrel Dodson, is another possibility if the Dolphins are looking to add draft picks.”

Let’s dive into the latest Cowboys rumors.

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Open to Making Another NFL Trade After Von Miller Signing

Brooks is on a three-year, $48 million contract that is slated to go through the 2029 season. The linebacker posted 183 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in 17 starts during 2025.

Following the Miller signing, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones indicated that the team is still open for business. Jones hinted that he is willing to trade future draft picks for the right player.

“Yes, if we had an opportunity, I would be…” Jones noted when asked about potentially making another major move, per DallasCowboys.com’s Tommy Yarrish. “It’s as much about what I think of where we are, which I’m more positive than when we started camp, seriously, about what our chances are.

“And so I think if we saw an opportunity to take a little of the future and put it on this team, I’d do it if it would help us.”

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer on Von Miller: ‘He’s the Type of Guy We Need’

Miller’s days of performing at a Pro Bowl level are likely behind him, but the pass rusher could still emerge as a valuable part-time player in Dallas. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer outlined why the team made a late move for Miller.

“He’s the type of guy we need,” Schottenheimer said of Miller, per DallasCowboys.com’s Patrik Walker. “Yeah, I think him talking about how much he can help some of these young guys. Let’s be honest. You know, Malachi (Lawrence) is a young player, (Donovan) Ezeiruaku is still a young player.

“The influence, sitting in meetings with him and watching film, that’s really powerful, and the guy has no ego. He wants to win. He’s a huge fan of the Cowboys, obviously, growing up in Texas, and I know he’s told you guys about his dad, and this is his home.”