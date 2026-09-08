Cowboys Predicted to Strike Last-Minute NFL Trade for $106 Million 5-Time Pro Bowler

The Dallas Cowboys‘ recent moves have created additional cap space, prompting plenty of NFL rumors about a potential blockbuster trade. Dallas now has more than $24 million in projected cap space, per Over the Cap.

This has resurfaced a popular offseason trade rumor linking the Cowboys to a 5-time Pro Bowl star. Could the Cowboys make a late move to bolster their pass rush?

Fox Sports’ Danny Parkins predicts that Dallas will strike a blockbuster trade but believes that it is more likely to happen closer to the NFL trade deadline. Dallas has until the NFL trade deadline on November 10, 2026, to make a deal.

The analyst predicts that the Cowboys will finally make a move for Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby after months of rumors.

Cowboy Rumors Are Heating Up That Dallas Created Cap Space to Trade for Raiders Star Maxx Crosby

Could the Cowboys be dropping bread crumbs for their next potential move? Dallas was linked to trade discussions for Crosby this offseason, but the Cowboys appeared unwilling to give up the two first-round picks that the Raiders required.

“The Cowboys were under the cap,” Parkins explained in a September 4, edition of “First Things First.” “So restructuring Daron Bland and Jake Ferguson’s deals to get them this money (were additional moves).

“If they think they are losing (George) Pickens next year, then that means that this team is the most talented team they should have for a few years,” Parkins added.

“And that’s the exact situation. Especially when you add in veteran quarterback, owner in his early 80s, 30-plus year Super Bowl drought. That’s the exact situation to mortgage a little bit of the future, like trade a draft pick to go get a player.”

Raiders Will Trade Maxx Crosby in October, Says Analyst

When could the Cowboys trade rumors heat up again? The analyst predicts that Crosby will be traded in October, assuming that the star has a good start to the season while remaining healthy.

“So, I think Maxx Crosby is going to be a Cowboy,” Parkins added. “I think September will be an audition for the rest of the league to show that Crosby is healthy. There’s no reason for him to stay on the Raiders.

“He doesn’t align with (Fernando) Mendoza’s timeline. They already tried to trade him and the Ravens backed out of it. If Crosby has a good September, he won’t be a Raider in October.”

The Cowboys Insist the Team Has Not Pivoted From Trade Talks for Raiders Pass Rusher Maxx Crosby

When asked specifically about Crosby trade talks ahead of training camp, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones dismissed the idea that the team has backed away from discussions.

“We didn’t (walk away from trade),” Jones said regarding a possible Crosby trade during a July 28, press conference. “… There’s nothing more to elaborate about, but we did not walk away.

“That’s about all there is to say because we understood his injury well. And so, we thought he could help us then and were surprised the way that was resolved,” Jones continued.

“But to basically take what happened with him after he came back to the Raiders, to inject anything about what we’re thinking or doing in because he went back to Raiders would be a mistake. He’s a Raider.”

Crosby signed a three-year, $106 million contract extension that is slated to go through the 2029 season.