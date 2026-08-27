Proposed NFL Trade Has Cowboys Cut Ties With Former Touted 3,000-Yard, 27-TD QB

The Dallas Cowboys face some difficult decisions ahead of the NFL deadline to finalize the team’s 53-man roster on Sunday, August 30. One of the most competitive battles has been at quarterback.

Sam Howell is looking to hold off Joe Milton for the Cowboys backup quarterback role behind Dak Prescott. The solid play of both quarterbacks has some analysts wondering if the Cowboys could look to trade one of the signal-callers given the value of the position around the NFL.

USA Today’s K.D. Drummond floated the idea of Milton potentially fetching a future third-round draft pick in a trade. Dallas could look to trade Milton while still having insurance behind Prescott thanks to Howell.

“Milton has wowed onlookers with his performance through two exhibition games, likely locking up the backup QB role in Dallas over the competent Sam Howell,” Drummond wrote in an August 25, 2026, story titled, “Would you trade any of these Cowboys backups for a 3rd Round Pick?” “Many watch him and see future NFL starting QB.

“There are enough teams out there right now who do not have a great quarterback depth chart, some where Milton could even be the best option now or in relatively short order,” Drummond added.

“The Cowboys are locked in with a perennial MVP candidate in Dak Prescott. Eventually Milton will be on another team. Should Dallas trade him now, and roll with Howell as the backup? Could they get a top 100 pick?”

Cowboys Rumors: Could Dallas Cut Ties With QB Joe Milton Via Trade?

For context, Dallas acquired Milton in exchange for a fifth-round pick in a 2025 trade with the New England Patriots. The Cowboys also received a seventh rounder as part of the deal.

Despite Milton’s solid preseason, it may be unrealistic to think that the quarterback could net a third-round pick in return. Milton has only played in five NFL games since being a sixth-round pick in the 2024 draft.

The signal-caller was a top college football quarterback during his time at Tennessee. Milton threw for 2,813 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 64.7% of his passes during 12 appearances for the Vols in 2023.

The playmaking quarterback also added 299 rushing yards and 7 TDs on the ground.

Cowboys News: Joe Milton’s Trade Value Is Projected to be a 4th-Round Draft Pick

Dallas could opt to keep three quarterbacks on the final roster. Yet, the idea of adding an appealing future draft pick could entice the Cowboys front office to make a move.

Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris reported that Milton’s projected trade value is closer to a fourth-round pick.

“This is the best time of year to make a trade like this for a quarterback… and get value in return,” Harris detailed in an August 25, story titled, “The Dallas Cowboys have a QB2. They also have a trade asset. Which one is which?”

“League sources could see Milton go for as high as a fourth-round pick if the right QB-desperate team is on the other line because of his tools and perceived high ceiling. At worst, a fifth-round pick is well within the range of possibility,” Harris continued.

“If the Cowboys maybe feel that they hit lightning in a bottle this preseason and he wouldn’t warrant a compensatory pick down the line, this could be the highest that Milton’s value reaches.”