Proposed NFL Trade Has Cowboys Make Late Move for Risky $106 Million 5-Time Pro Bowler

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones may be a few years late on his promise to go “all-in” when it comes to making major moves amid plenty of NFL rumors. For Cowboys fans, it is better late than never.

Dallas spent the offseason retooling the team’s defense, starting with the coaching staff by hiring former Philadelphia Eagles assistant Christian Parker as the team’s new defensive coordinator. The Cowboys followed this up by going all defense with the team’s two first-round picks in Caleb Downs and Malachi Lawrence.

We are also just weeks removed from the Cowboys making a late move for a former Super Bowl MVP in Von Miller. Could Dallas make one more last-minute move for another Pro Bowler?

Rumors continue to swirl that the Cowboys could be a potential landing spot for Las Vegas Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby.

Cowboys Rumors: NFL Trade Pitch Has Dallas Land Raiders Star Maxx Crosby

What would a potential trade for Crosby look like for the Cowboys and Raiders? Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox suggested that the Cowboys would need to give up two first-round picks to land Crosby.

The trade pitch staggers the picks with Dallas trading both 2027 and 2028 first rounders for the star. It is a risky deal given the Baltimore Ravens vetoed their blockbuster trade for Crosby citing a failed medical evaluation.

Knox tabbed the Cowboys and Patriots as the two top potential suitors for Crosby.

“If another team comes calling about Crosby, the Raiders will undoubtedly listen,” Knox wrote in a September 9, 2026, story titled, “2026 NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 1.” “They’re in the early stages of a rebuild and may not be ready to contend while Crosby is still in his playing prime.

“The asking price will be high, but teams that believe they can chase a Super Bowl are bound to target him before November 10.”

The 5-time Pro Bowl pass rusher is on a 3-year, $106 million contract that is slated to go through the 2029 season.

NFL Rumors: The Cowboys Were Reluctant to Trade 2 1st-Round Picks for Raiders Pass Rusher Maxx Crosby

The Cowboys were previously linked to a potential blockbuster deal for Crosby prior to the Raiders initially agreeing to terms on a trade with the Ravens. Early in the offseason, the Cowboys appeared unwilling to give up two first-round picks for Crosby.

“Initial offers centered on Dallas’ second first-round pick at No. 20, and defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa,” ESPN’s Ryan McFadden noted in a March 24, article titled “How the Raiders-Ravens trade of Maxx Crosby fell apart.” “The Cowboys then offered their top first-rounder at No. 12 and a third-round pick.

“Ultimately, the Cowboys moved to No. 12 and their second-round pick, but the last two offers, sources said, did not include Odighizuwa, who was traded to the San Francisco 49ers for a third-round selection.”

The Cowboys Left the Door Open for a Potential Blockbuster Trade for Maxx Crosby

Heading into training camp, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revealed two things about the Crosby trade talks. First, Jones left the door open to a possible deal for Crosby, while emphasizing that the Raiders appeared to have reconciled with the pass rusher following the failed trade.

Finally, Jones hinted that the front office has a good understanding of Crosby’s health.

“We didn’t (walk away from trade),” Jones remarked on Crosby trade talks during a July 28, press conference. “… There’s nothing more to elaborate about, but we did not walk away.

“That’s about all there is to say because we understood his injury well. And so, we thought he could help us then and were surprised the way that was resolved.”