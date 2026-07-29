Cowboys Reveal ‘Tampering’ Concern on Blockbuster NFL Trade for $106 Million Superstar

The Dallas Cowboys continue to be linked to one big fish in ongoing NFL trade rumors. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones left the door open for a potential blockbuster trade.

Could the Cowboys still strike a trade for Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby? Jones declined to elaborate on the rumors expressing concerns about potentially “tampering.”

“Let’s don’t (use) hypothetical here and use specifically a player in a hypothetical situation,” Jones told NFL Network’s Jane Slater when asked about the Crosby trade discussions in a July 28, 2026, media session. “That is tampering.

“It really is, and so we don’t want to talk like that and act like that. But that is a good example (that) you can stand ready, if in fact you think the rest of your team is coming along well, then those things stay alive,” Jones added.

“If all of a sudden you don’t think it’s coming along well, then those things don’t stay alive.”

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones on Maxx Crosby Trade Talks With Raiders: ‘We Did Not Walk Away’

Jones seems to be buying into the idea that Crosby and the Raiders have reconciled since the vetoed trade with the Baltimore Ravens in March. Yet, Jones appeared to leave the door open to keep an eye on Crosby’s situation.

“We didn’t (walk away from trade),” Jones said of a potential Crosby trade. “… There’s nothing more to elaborate about, but we did not walk away.

“That’s about all there is to say because we understood his injury well. And so, we thought he could help us then and were surprised the way that was resolved,” Jones continued.

“But to basically take what happened with him after he came back to the Raiders, to inject anything about what we’re thinking or doing in because he went back to Raiders would be a mistake. He’s a Raider.”

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Appeared Unwilling to Trade 2 1st-Round Picks for Raiders Star Maxx Crosby

As a reminder, the Ravens initially agreed to trade two first-round picks to the Raiders for Crosby. Ultimately, the Ravens backed out of the blockbuster deal citing Crosby’s medical evaluation.

Crosby is on a three-year, $106.5 million contract that is slated to go through the 2029 season. ESPN’s Ryan McFadden reported that the Cowboys’ offer for Crosby did not include two first-round picks.

“Baltimore beat out the Dallas Cowboys, who were also seeking an elite pass rusher. Initial offers centered on Dallas’ second first-round pick at No. 20, and defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa,” McFadden wrote in a March 24, article titled, “How the Raiders-Ravens trade of Maxx Crosby fell apart.”

“The Cowboys then offered their top first-rounder at No. 12 and a third-round pick. Ultimately, the Cowboys moved to No. 12 and their second-round pick, but the last two offers, sources said, did not include Odighizuwa, who was traded to the San Francisco 49ers for a third-round selection.”

Time will tell if the Cowboys will revisit a potential trade with the Raiders. For now, the Cowboys appear convinced that Crosby will remain with the Raiders.