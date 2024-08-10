Cowboys Consider Trade for $25 Million Former Pro Bowl Playmaker: Insider

The Dallas Cowboys may not be done adding running backs. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders is on the team’s “short list” of potential trade targets.

Four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook also has an interest in playing for the Cowboys. The NFL insider did not reveal if this feeling is mutual.

“The Cowboys know they face questions at running back after losing Tony Pollard to a bigger contract in Tennessee,” Fowler wrote in an August 9, 2024, story titled, “2024 NFL training camp news, buzz, fantasy football updates.” “They will monitor the Ezekiel Elliott-Rico Dowdle-Royce Freeman experience, while keeping a short list of external options, just in case.

“Carolina’s Miles Sanders is on that list. And Dalvin Cook has shown interest in playing for Dallas. As it stands, Elliott is slated as the starter, but the Cowboys will manage his snaps. They need Dowdle to stay healthy; McCarthy likes what he has shown in camp. And the team really likes Freeman’s tape from the Rams last season and believes he can be an impact RB2/RB3 option — a banger in small doses.”

Ex-Eagles RB Miles Sanders Signed a 4-Year, $25.4 Million Contract With the Panthers in 2023

Sanders is a familiar face for Dallas as the running back played his first four seasons for the Philadelphia Eagles. The running back signed a four-year, $25.4 million deal with the Panthers in 2023.

Sanders’ best statistical season came with the Cowboys’ NFC East rivals in 2022. The running back posted 259 carries for 1,269 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns during 17 appearances during his final season in Philadelphia.

The Cowboys Could Entice the Panthers to Trade Miles Sanders

It remains to be seen what trading for Sanders would cost the Cowboys. Could Dallas land Sanders for a future mid-round draft pick?

Sanders is coming off the worst statistical season of his career in 2023. The running back notched 129 carries for 432 yards and a touchdown. The playmaker also added 27 receptions for 154 yards.

There’s a good chance Sanders will get limited touches in Carolina this season. Sanders is projected to be third on the depth chart at running back behind Chuba Hubbard and rookie Jonathon Brooks.

Jerry Jones: ‘I’ve Seen Teams Win the Super Bowl With Running Backs That They Traded for Midseason’

At the very least, the Panthers’ selection of Brooks with the No. 46 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft calls into question Sanders’ long-term future in Carolina. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones openly discussed the idea of a mid-season trade after passing on taking a running back in this same draft.

“I’ve seen teams win the Super Bowl with running backs that they traded for midseason,” Jones said during an April 27 press conference following the draft. “So, the point is that this thing’s a long way from being over as to how you’re going to line up against X next fall.”

The Athletic’s Jon Machota projected that Rico Dowdle would be Dallas’ lead back ahead of Ezekiel Elliott this season based on the current group. Royce Freeman is also expected to be in the mix as well. This group of veterans could be in for a shakeup if Dallas gets serious in trading for Sanders or another veteran.