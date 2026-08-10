Projected Blockbuster Trade Has Cowboys Land $106 Million Superstar Amid NFL Rumors

The Dallas Cowboys spent the majority of the NFL offseason linked to Las Vegas Raiders superstar Maxx Crosby in ongoing trade rumors. It was a wild ride as Crosby spent a few days penciled in as the center of the Baltimore Ravens defense.

This all went by the wayside after the Ravens vetoed the trade citing Crosby’s medical evaluation. Both Crosby and the Raiders have insisted that the two parties have patched things up.

Yet, rumors continue to swirl about Crosby’s future. Don’t take our word for it, here’s what Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had to say about the trade talks for Crosby.

“We didn’t (walk away from trade),” Jones told reporters on July 28, 2026, when asked about a potential Crosby trade. “… There’s nothing more to elaborate about, but we did not walk away.

“That’s about all there is to say because we understood his injury well. And so, we thought he could help us then and were surprised the way that was resolved,” Jones added.

“But to basically take what happened with him after he came back to the Raiders, to inject anything about what we’re thinking or doing in because he went back to Raiders would be a mistake. He’s a Raider.”

What could a potential Cowboys trade for Crosby look like? Let’s explore a possible Cowboys-Raiders trade pitch.

Cowboys Rumors: Could Dallas Trade for Raiders Star Maxx Crosby?

Play

Jones went on to insist that Crosby is more than content being a member of the Raiders. Yet, Jones did not close the door on revisiting a potential trade for Crosby.

The major sticking point in preventing a Cowboys-Raiders trade appeared to be Dallas’ unwillingness to include two first-round picks in a potential deal. The Ravens agreed to send the Raiders two first rounders before ultimately vetoing the deal.

Could the Cowboys use the botched Ravens trade to make another push to land Crosby? Dallas could try to entice Las Vegas with a package of a 2027 first-round pick, a second rounder and a starting defender in exchange for Crosby.

Maxx Crosby’s Fight With Raiders QB Kirk Cousins Intensifies NFL Rumors

Play

There are no signs that the Raiders are going to cut ties with Crosby before the season. Crosby’s recent dust up with Kirk Cousins likely has front offices at least monitoring the pass rusher’s future.

If the Raiders struggle to start the season, could Las Vegas start to look ahead to 2027? Dallas would be wise to keep an eye on a potential blockbuster deal for Crosby before the NFL trade deadline on November 10.

Raiders Star Maxx Crosby Labels Cowboys Trade Rumors as ‘Cool’

Play

Crosby is on a three-year, $106 million contract that is slated to go through the 2029 season. Las Vegas has a team option in 2028 that would allow the franchise to part ways with Crosby.

The star admitted that he has heard the ongoing NFL rumors linking him to the Cowboys.

“I’m getting rehab, the first thing this morning, and all my teammates are looking at it and I’m trying to ignore it,” Crosby told USA Today’s Nick Brinkerhoff and Jarrett Bell during a July 30, interview. “But ultimately, you just have to learn to roll with the punches.

“I’ve gone through a lot in my personal life, a lot in my football life. So, (stuff) like that is nothing. If the child version of me was looking at Stephen A. Smith talking about, ‘Is this dude the guy to come win you a Super Bowl?’ like I think that’s cool.”

The Cowboys should be ready to pounce if the Raiders struggle to start the season. Until then, do not expect the Cowboys rumors to quiet anytime soon.