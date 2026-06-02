Cowboys Urged to Trade for ‘Game-Wrecker’ After Myles Garrett Deal

We’ve gotten no further details about the level of interest the Dallas Cowboys had in acquiring star pass-rusher Myles Garrett, who has moved into an already stacked NFC and joined the Rams, who are now the prohibitive favorites to win the Super Bowl. The Rams gave up a package–young star Jared Verse and three draft picks–that the Cowboys probably could not match and it remains to be seen whether Dallas actually made a pitch or was thrown into the pot as a leverage play by the Browns.

Of course, it matters little now that Garrett has officially been moved and will anchor the Rams’ defensive front in 2026. The question for the Cowboys is, will there be a response? If the NFC has become an arms race, the Rams just acquired an A-bomb. If the Cowboys are serious about contending this year, perhaps they should make a major move, too.

From the Cowboys analysis site Blogging the Boys, a suggested weapon the Cowboys could bring in: edge rusher Nick Herbig of the Steelers.

Nick Herbig Trade a ‘Win-Win’ After Myles Garrett Trade

There would be some hope that Herbig could be moved by Pittsburgh. The Steelers have commitments to both Alex Highsmith (four years, $68 million) and TJ Watt (three years, $123 million), but have yet to make a commitment to Herbig, who is in the final year of his rookie contract and extension eligible. The Cowboys plucked George Pickens from the Steelers in a similar situation a year ago. Is it worth repeating?

Brian Martin of BtB writes: “This would be a win-win for the Cowboys. … They could lock up (Herbig) long-term and not have to break the bank doing so. His market value currently sits at four years, $66,244,480 ($16.6 million annually) according to spotrac.com. If the Cowboys are indeed interested in upgrading their pass rush, they would be wise to strike while the iron is hot. Nick Herbig is a perfect fit for Christian Parker’s scheme and his youth/upside could make him a game-wrecker for years to come.”

Cowboys Have Concerns About Pass Rush

The interest in Garrett and the possibility of adding another player like Herbig (or the much-rumored Josh Sweat) is reflective of something else going on with the Cowboys as we sit still almost two months from the opening of training camp. As good as the defensive changes that the team made, beginning with the hiring of coordinator Christian Parker, have looked in March and April, there is some fear that the Cowboys did not add enough.

At the very least, Dallas will be relying on potential more than reality, at a few spots. Safety and the defensive line are well-covered, but the cornerback room is thin. The linebackers are very thin. And the pass rush, despite an overhaul of the unit, is not exactly packed with known commodities.

Rashan Gary had 7.5 sacks last year but none in the final six games. Donovan Ezeiruaku is expected to take a big leap forward, but there is nothing to say he will do so. Malachi Lawrence is a rookie who has flaws. There is decent depth–James Houston, Sam Williams–but there is no true, top-of-the-charts quarterback hunter in this group.

Herbig had 7.5 sacks and was rated as the No. 6 pass-rusher in the NFL by Pro Football Focus last year. The Cowboys have fallen behind in the arms race, and he could at least help close the gap.