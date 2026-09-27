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Cowboys Receive $72 Million Injury Update Before Week 4 Texans Showdown

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Nico Collins, Houston Texans
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Nico Collins #12 of the Houston Texans looks on during warmups before the game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Dallas Cowboys might be a bit far away from the Week 4 Houston Texans in-state matchup, but injury updates are already coming in.

Dallas is dealing with their own injuries, including cornerback Cobie Durant and safeties Malik Hooker and P.J. Locke. They will not all play in the Week 3 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens in Brazil.

Their statuses are unknown for the Week 3 matchup against the Texans. The hope is they will, because the Cowboys will need all the help they can get with a key injury update from Houston.

Houston Texans Could Have Key Player Back for Week 4 Dallas Cowboys Game

Nico Collins
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 20: Nico Collins #12 of the Houston Texans looks on during pregame prior to the first quarter of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at NRG Stadium on August 20, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Texans could have their top receiver back for Week 4, but he will miss Week 3.

“Texans WR Nico Collins, already ruled out for a second straight week due to a hamstring injury, has “a decent chance” to return in Week 4 vs. the Dallas Cowboys, per source.”

Collins has played in only one game for Houston, their Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He caught 7 passes for 75 yards and 1 touchdown in the loss.

Cowboys Hope Injured Defenders Come Back for Week 4

Cobie Durant
GettyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 13: Cobie Durant #2 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after breaking up a pass during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 13, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Cowboys are rolling with DaRon Bland and Shavon Revel at cornerback for now. Bland has been great, but Revel is young and inconsistent.

Dallas needs Durant back for that Texans game, since Houston has a solid passing game. Collins is a great receiver when he is healthy and can use his size to box out defensive backs.

The Cowboys’ secondary already leaves a lot to be desired with the unit. They are ranked 17th in pass defense entering Week 3, allowing 218 yards per game.

The secondary has seen some nice additions, including Caleb Downs, who has stepped up. While the Cowboys’ defense has other concerns, the secondary still has a lot of work to do.

Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud is one of the NFL’s better young quarterbacks and has led the Texans to the playoffs. Last year, the Texans had a ton of success with Stroud leading the way until they lost to the New England Patriots in the playoffs.

Dallas will need to come ready and hopefully healthy for the Texans game. The Cowboys might even have some help coming if they play their cards right.

If they can pull off the Joey Porter Jr. trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, that could change things. That might be a reaco for the Cowboys, but anyway they can improve the roster as quickly as possible can only help Dallas out in the long haul.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Cowboys Receive $72 Million Injury Update Before Week 4 Texans Showdown

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