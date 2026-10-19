Cowboys Get Injury Update on All-Pro After Loss

As seems to be the case more and more for the Dallas Cowboys these days, the insult of humbling losses repeatedly comes along with added injury. That was the case in the 23-13 loss to the Packers on Sunday night in Green Bay, a game in which it was obvious something was wrong from the first kickoff. That’s because star return man KaVontae Turpin, a two-time All-Pro in that role for the Cowboys, took a shot to the ribs on that first kickoff and had to leave the game. He was later ruled out.

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. also re-injured an ankle in the first quarter, though he played through it. But linebacker Dee Winters injured his Achilles tendon later in the game, and he left the action without returning.

From Dallas Morning News beat reporter Calvin Watkins: “First quarter is over and the Cowboys trail 7-0. Still waiting for some positive change from the defense. KaVontae Turpin is out with a rib injury. Joey Porter Jr., is nursing an ankle issue here, something that’s been bothering him for about ten days or so.”

Cowboys Get Good News on KaVonate Turpin, Dee Winters

That was the bad news for the Cowboys. But the good news is that the injury to Turpin, as well as to Winters, are manageable.

From Nick Harris, the beat writer for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram: “Cowboys LB Dee Winters has an Achilles strain and WR KaVontae Turpin is dealing with a rib cartilage issue. X-rays clean.”

Dak Prescott OK After Scare

The Cowboys appear to have avoided other potential injury woes from the disheartening loss on Sunday, most notably to quarterback Dak Prescott. During the game, Prescott took a shot to the ribs from Zaire Franklin, and struggled to get up after that.

After the game, Prescott said: “I took a good hit. A hit to the ribs, got the wind knocked out of me. But I wasn’t coming out of the game. It was, just give me a second and we can get back going.”

Coach Brian Schottenheimer said after the game, “He’s a warrior. He got the wind knocked out of him, and he’s tough as nails, man, and an elite competitor. … I said, ‘Are you OK?’ And he kind of gave me the head nod.”