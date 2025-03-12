Cowboys Set To Disappoint Fans Once Again With Update On Super Bowl MVP WR

Even given the low expectations from fans coming into mid-March this year, the Dallas Cowboys have been very quiet in free agency over the past few days, having not signed an external player to a contract worth more than $5 million/year.

And with high-ticket free agents flying off the table; one of the few that remain – Cooper Kupp, who is being released– seems to not be heading Dallas’ way, per Jane Slater.

I realize there is a lot of talk about Cooper Kupp and #Cowboys. A source informed tells me “not in the mix right now” — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 12, 2025

Cooper Kupp News Adds To Free Agency Frustrations

The ‘Boys have made sparing additions to their roster over the past couple of days.

Guard, Robert Jones and running back Javonte Williams, could see themselves becoming good value, low-end starters for Dallas this upcoming season – although both were signed to just one year deals.

Whilst defensively, Solomon Thomas and Payton Turner will provide depth on the defensive line, a unit that could see a lot of roster movements on the back end of the roster.

And whilst receiver is not the #1 priority for a team that could use heavy reinforcements at linebacker and at running back, the Cowboys would certainly benefit from the addition of a very high-end #2 wideout to complement All-Pro, CeeDee Lamb.

Kupp will certainly have a lot of pursuers, but Dallas would have certainly been an enticing option for the former Super Bowl MVP; a stable offensive line, a top-5 complementary receiver, and a proven quarterback in Dak Prescott.

What Moves Are Left To Make For The Cowboys?

The hesitancy with which “America’s Team” have approached free agency adds to the question of why the Cowboys cleared over $50 million in cap space off of the contracts of CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott – kicking the financial can down the road – if they are not prepared to actually spend the money.

Right now, Dallas has the sixth most salary cap space in the NFL, despite being more than $2 million over the cap just last month.

This does fit with the broader trend of teams not spending vast amounts on free agents this spring due to the class quality being unusually poor and thin.

But even with that said, the Cowboys are the only team in the top-10 of cap space besides the San Francisco 49ers – who are cleaning house – to have not made a vaguely marquee external signing this offseason.

At receiver the team has other veteran options in the form of Stefon Diggs and Keenan Allen, both of who had their moments in 2024, but are not vastly sought after by teams around the league.

Dallas could even entertain a reunion with former pass-catching star, Amari Cooper, who hits free agency for the first time, having been traded a whopping three times in his career to date.

It is well expected that the Cowboys will take a running back at some point in the first two days of the draft; but with only Williams and 2023 6th round pick, Deuce Vaughn, currently signed on at the position group, Dallas may decide to find a veteran back as well.

Perhaps a gamble on former All-Pro, Nick Chubb, could be on the cards?