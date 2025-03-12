Hi, Subscriber

Cowboys Set To Disappoint Fans Once Again With Update On Super Bowl MVP WR

  • 21 Shares
  • Updated
Jerry Jones
Getty
Jerry Jones

Even given the low expectations from fans coming into mid-March this year, the Dallas Cowboys have been very quiet in free agency over the past few days, having not signed an external player to a contract worth more than $5 million/year.

And with high-ticket free agents flying off the table; one of the few that remain – Cooper Kupp, who is being released– seems to not be heading Dallas’ way, per Jane Slater.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Cooper Kupp News Adds To Free Agency Frustrations

The ‘Boys have made sparing additions to their roster over the past couple of days.

Guard, Robert Jones and running back Javonte Williams, could see themselves becoming good value, low-end starters for Dallas this upcoming season – although both were signed to just one year deals.

Whilst defensively, Solomon Thomas and Payton Turner will provide depth on the defensive line, a unit that could see a lot of roster movements on the back end of the roster.

And whilst receiver is not the #1 priority for a team that could use heavy reinforcements at linebacker and at running back, the Cowboys would certainly benefit from the addition of a very high-end #2 wideout to complement All-Pro, CeeDee Lamb.

Kupp will certainly have a lot of pursuers, but Dallas would have certainly been an enticing option for the former Super Bowl MVP; a stable offensive line, a top-5 complementary receiver, and a proven quarterback in Dak Prescott.

What Moves Are Left To Make For The Cowboys?

The hesitancy with which “America’s Team” have approached free agency adds to the question of why the Cowboys cleared over $50 million in cap space off of the contracts of CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott – kicking the financial can down the road – if they are not prepared to actually spend the money.

Right now, Dallas has the sixth most salary cap space in the NFL, despite being more than $2 million over the cap just last month.

This does fit with the broader trend of teams not spending vast amounts on free agents this spring due to the class quality being unusually poor and thin.

But even with that said, the Cowboys are the only team in the top-10 of cap space besides the San Francisco 49ers – who are cleaning house – to have not made a vaguely marquee external signing this offseason.

At receiver the team has other veteran options in the form of Stefon Diggs and Keenan Allen, both of who had their moments in 2024, but are not vastly sought after by teams around the league.

Dallas could even entertain a reunion with former pass-catching star, Amari Cooper, who hits free agency for the first time, having been traded a whopping three times in his career to date.

It is well expected that the Cowboys will take a running back at some point in the first two days of the draft; but with only Williams and 2023 6th round pick, Deuce Vaughn, currently signed on at the position group, Dallas may decide to find a veteran back as well.

Perhaps a gamble on former All-Pro, Nick Chubb, could be on the cards?

 

Daniel Arwas Daniel Arwas is a sports writer who covers the NFL for Heavy.com. Daniel began his career in sports writing in 2022 and has covered the NFL and college football for Gridiron Heroics and The Hammer. More about Daniel Arwas

Dallas Cowboys Players

Jack Anderson's headshot J. Anderson
Bryan Anger's headshot B. Anger
Brandon Aubrey's headshot B. Aubrey
Luq Barcoo's headshot L. Barcoo
T.J. Bass's headshot T. Bass
Cooper Beebe's headshot C. Beebe
Markquese Bell's headshot M. Bell
DaRon Bland's headshot D. Bland
Andrew Booth's headshot A. Booth
Earl Bostick's headshot E. Bostick
Jalen Brooks's headshot J. Brooks
Earnest Brown's headshot E. Brown
Josh Butler's headshot J. Butler
Caelen Carson's headshot C. Carson
Damone Clark's headshot D. Clark
Jalen Cropper's headshot J. Cropper
Malik Davis's headshot M. Davis
Denzel Daxon's headshot D. Daxon
Trevon Diggs's headshot T. Diggs
Kaiir Elam's headshot K. Elam
Princeton Fant's headshot P. Fant
Jake Ferguson's headshot J. Ferguson
Ryan Flournoy's headshot R. Flournoy
C.J. Goodwin's headshot C. Goodwin
Will Grier's headshot W. Grier
Tyler Guyton's headshot T. Guyton
Kemon Hall's headshot K. Hall
Kelvin Harmon's headshot K. Harmon
Darius Harris's headshot D. Harris
Brock Hoffman's headshot B. Hoffman
Malik Hooker's headshot M. Hooker
Buddy Johnson's headshot B. Johnson
Robert Jones's headshot R. Jones
Marshawn Kneeland's headshot M. Kneeland
CeeDee Lamb's headshot C. Lamb
Carl Lawson's headshot C. Lawson
Jourdan Lewis's headshot J. Lewis
Marist Liufau's headshot M. Liufau
Hunter Luepke's headshot H. Luepke
Jonathan Mingo's headshot J. Mingo
Brock Mogensen's headshot B. Mogensen
Osa Odighizuwa's headshot O. Odighizuwa
Amani Oruwariye's headshot A. Oruwariye
DeMarvion Overshown's headshot D. Overshown
Micah Parsons's headshot M. Parsons
Dak Prescott's headshot D. Prescott
Troy Pride's headshot T. Pride
Asim Richards's headshot A. Richards
Justin Rogers's headshot J. Rogers
Luke Schoonmaker's headshot L. Schoonmaker
Trent Sieg's headshot T. Sieg
Mazi Smith's headshot M. Smith
Tyler Smith's headshot T. Smith
Brevyn Spann-Ford's headshot B. Spann-Ford
Terence Steele's headshot T. Steele
John Stephens's headshot J. Stephens
Nathan Thomas's headshot N. Thomas
Juanyeh Thomas's headshot J. Thomas
Solomon Thomas's headshot S. Thomas
Jalen Tolbert's headshot J. Tolbert
Payton Turner's headshot P. Turner
KaVontae Turpin's headshot K. Turpin
Deuce Vaughn's headshot D. Vaughn
Nick Vigil's headshot N. Vigil
Luiji Vilain's headshot L. Vilain
Matt Waletzko's headshot M. Waletzko
Carlos Watkins's headshot C. Watkins
Tyrus Wheat's headshot T. Wheat
Seth Williams's headshot S. Williams
Sam Williams's headshot S. Williams
Javonte Williams's headshot J. Williams
Donovan Wilson's headshot D. Wilson

Comments

Cowboys Set To Disappoint Fans Once Again With Update On Super Bowl MVP WR

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x