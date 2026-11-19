There is a lot, apparently, that Dallas Cowboys star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams would rather keep to himself. He made that clear on Wednesday after news was announced that first-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker would no longer be calling plays on that side of the ball, with responsibility handed over now to Mike Pettine, a coaching veteran who was brought in last month as a special advisor. Williams has taken over the mantle of the leader of the Cowboys defense, which was embarrassed on Sunday by the 49ers, who racked up 584 yards and 46 points in the Dallas loss.

But when it came time to give some insight on the matter, Williams clammed up, telling the assembled reporters, “I’m going to keep that to myself,” 12 times according to a transcript from Saad Yousuf of The Athletic.

When asked about confidence in Mike Pettine? “I’m going to keep that to myself.”

When asked about what he’s learned from Pettine? “I’m going to keep that to myself.”

When asked about Kenny Clark’s experience with Pettine, about what the Cowboys could still accomplish and what similarities his old coach with the Jets, Robert Saleh (now the Titans coach), has with current coach Brian Schottenheimer? “I’m going to keep that to myself.”

Quinnen Williams Dodging Questions

To be fair, Williams has been playing better as the season has gone on, and is one of the few bright spots on the defensive side of the ball. And Dallas Morning News writer Joe Hoyt noted on Twitter/X that the Cowboys star did an a question about golf.

Hoyt wrote: “He literally said ‘I’ll keep that to myself’ to 12 different questions we asked, including this one I asked: ‘We talked before the season about how you’ve never made the playoffs. At 4-6, do you feel like another chance at it is slipping away?’ Similar question to what I asked Dak postgame.

“After he declined to answer almost every question there was a lull and someone decided to ask something he might actually answer.”

Quinnen Williams Heading ‘To Cancun’

Former NFL star Shannon Sharpe was especially critical of Williams’ approach, given the Cowboys’ struggles.

Shannon Sharpe isn’t having it with chad ochocinco defending Dallas cowboys Quinnen Williams Repeating the Same Response at the Press Conference 👀👀 https://t.co/qfeoUgeRFk pic.twitter.com/ychHwZ7wNX— NBA Hoops (@Thechat101) November 19, 2026

“Guess what he said last week? He said it 22 times, I’m gonna keep it to myself. He said the exact same thing,” Sharpe said on his “Night Cap” podcast. “You see a recurring theme? And they got their (expletive) kicked then, and they got their (expletive) kicked again. You know why we got a new defensive coordinator? Because guys like Quinnen Williams ain’t doing their damn job. There’s the problem. …

‘Since he keeping all this to–is he gonna play better? Keep that to yourself. Are you gonna stop the run? Keep that to yourself. Are you gonna top giving up 28 points a game? Keep that to yourself. I tell you what else you’re gonna be–you’re gonna have yourself in Cancun at the end of the season, by your damn self.”