It was certainly a more innocent time in the span of this Dallas Cowboys season, one that started out with such hope and promise late in the summer, only to end up unraveling and distraught by the middle of November. But back in August, undrafted rookie Shiyaz Pete, all 6-foot-9, 320 pounds of him, went viral after a preseason game against the Cardinals in Arizona for a short but heartfelt speech he gave in the locker room. Pete is a Navajo who worked his way from a walk-on at New Mexico State to a starter at Kentucky and on to a training camp spot with the Cowboys. The crowd at the game included a large swath of flag-waving members of the Navajo Nation, including president Buu Nygren.

Pete told his teammates after the game: “Well, that was an incredible win. I am very fortunate to be amongst you and to play in the same field, with the same star, holding on our chest, and I’m proud of us, proud of how far we’ve come. Oh, man.

“Fate brought us here as strangers, but this game, this star, this team, will make us brothers.”

Shiyaz Pete Has New Team After Cowboys Cut

The Cowboys did cut Pete when training camp was over, of course, and he has not yet latched on with another NFL team. But the effect of his short speech did carry onward as an example of the democratic and powerful effect that sports can have, that a longshot and unlikely player like Pete can share a field with the likes of Hall of Famers-to-be Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.

And though there has not yet been an NFL spot for Pete, there is news for him on his career–he has been drafted by the UFL’s Dallas Renegades. He will play pro football in Dallas, after all. The Renegades picked him with the No. 59 overall pick.

The team wrote on Twitter/X: “BACK IN DALLAS! Shiyazh Pete returns to Dallas after being select by the Renegades in the #UFLDraft!”

The UFL kicks off the 2027 season next March 26.