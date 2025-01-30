Ex-Cowboys Coach Poised to Poach $85 Million Dallas Free Agent

There wasn’t much that went right for the Cowboys in the 2024 NFL season, which began with aspirations of contending in the NFC but ended with an injury-riddled thud at 7-10. Dallas not only lost quarterback Dak Prescott for half the season with a hamstring injury, but subsequently parted ways with coach Mike McCarthy as the entire franchise seeks a reset.

One bright spot, though, was the play of defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa, the team’s third-round pick in 2021, who has developed into a reliable presence on a defensive front that has lacked reliable presences. While Odighizuwa’s run defense needs improvement, his ability to get pressure on quarterbacks makes him one of the more underrated DLs in the game.

That was good news for the Cowboys in 2024. It could be bad news, though, in 2025. That’s because Odighizuwa is about to hit NFL free agency, and he is widely rated as the best available interior defensive lineman on the market.

For a Cowboys front office that has shown little creativity in manipulating the salary cap, Odighizuwa is in real danger of being poached by a rival–and ESPN is predicting a familiar face to be involved in that pursuit.

Cowboys Former DC Dan Quinn Eyeing Commanders Upgrades

That’s because one of the breakout teams of the season in 2024 was the Washington Commanders, whose rookie quarterback, Jayden Daniels, led the team to a surprising spot in the NFC Championship Game. And Daniels is poised to keep the Commanders in contention for the foreseeable future.

Daniels, of course, is coached by Dan Quinn, who took over the Commanders before last season after having been the defensive coordinator for the Cowboys. Washington badly needs an upgrade on its defense, and has around $90 million in cap space to use this offseason. The Commanders are expected to address the defense.

Odighizuwa is a sensible target, given his history with Quinn and the fact that he is just 26. Pro Football Focus rates him the top defensive lineman available, and projects him warranting a four-year, $85 million contract.

Osa Odighizuwa Might Be Too Expensive

In its assessment of the upcoming round of NFL free agency, ESPN highlighted the possibility of Odighizuwa escaping to Washington.

The site wrote: “His 30 pressures were tied with the Jets’ Quinnen Williams for the second most among defensive tackles. Odighizuwa fits best as a 3-technique and can be a pass-rushing threat in nickel fronts.”

And from ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler: “Teams we’ve talked to think Odighizuwa is the top defensive tackle because of his versatility, durability and pass-rush traits. Washington is a team to potentially watch — coach Dan Quinn has been big fan of Odighizuwa from their Dallas days together.”

The Commanders have the ability to outbid the Cowboys for Odighizuwa this offseason. Dallas will need to pay Micah Parsons, of course, and that situation will dominate the team’s attention–not a good thing for an organization that has not shown much ability to handle multiple issues at once.

Odighizuwa is still developing. He could end up developing in Washington, though.