Ex-Cowboys Starting Lineman Puts Dallas on Notice for Revenge Matchup

The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers rivalry isn’t what it once was, but it still means a lot to defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa. That won’t change as the veteran changes sides in the rivalry this offseason.

The Cowboys and 49ers will renew their classic matchup during Week 10 in 2026. To say Odighizuwa has the contest circled on his schedule would be an understatement.

“It’s the game that you got a picture on the dartboard and you’re throwing a knife at the picture,” Odighizuwa said on The Richard Sherman Podcast. “Now, I just take down the picture and I put up the other picture, and I’m on the other side of it, but the energy is exactly the same.”

In the matchup, Odighizuwa will have an opportunity to play at his former home, AT&T Stadium, on November 15. That should add to its significance for the defensive tackle.

Odighizuwa started 76 games for the Cowboys from 2021-25. The team drafted him at No. 75 overall in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

During the first week of 2026 NFL free agency in March, the Cowboys traded Odighizuwa to the 49ers for a third-round pick.