‘Midnight Cowboy’ to Cowboys Fan: 2-Time Academy Award Winner Dustin Hoffman Crashes Practice

Nothing to see here — just 1 of the greatest actors of all time casually showing up at training camp to watch the Dallas Cowboys practice.

“Dustin Hoffman at camp today,” ESPN’s Todd Archer wrote on his official X account on Thursday afternoon, accompanied by a picture of the 2-time Academy Award winner.

Hoffman, 89, created a stir by showing up at practice and even took pictures with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, with Prescott’s middle name — Rayne — drawing some eye-rolling puns from the assembled media.

“Dustin Hoffman making an appearance at practice,” Cowboys reporter Nick Harris wrote on his official X account. “Rain Man x Rayne Man.”

Hoffman even fielded a question from the assembled media about how he thought the Cowboys would do this season.

“I don’t know anything about football,” Hoffman replied, smiling. “So I think they’re great.”

Dustin Hoffman’s Career Stretches Back 7 Decades

When you hear people talk about the role of antiheroes in movies and television, they’re talking about the roles Hoffman crafted from the start of his career.

Considered uncastable for most roles because of his small stature — he’s only 5-foot-5 — Hoffman scraped his way into stage plays in New York in the early 1960s while sharing an apartment with a pair of fellow unknowns and fellow future Academy Award winners in Gene Hackman and Robert Duvall.

After a decade of trying to make it as an actor, Hoffman finally caught his big break and shot to international fame in his 1st lead role in The Graduate, for which he earned the 1st of 7 Academy Award nominations for Best Actor over the next 30 years.

Hoffman was nominated for Best Actor again 2 years later for his role in Midnight Cowboy, again in 1974 for his role in Lenny, portraying comedian Lenny Bruce, then finally broke through with his 1st Best Actor win in 1980 for the comedy Kramer vs. Kramer for his portrayal of a divorced father opposite Meryl Streep.

Hoffman added a 2nd Best Actor win for his portrayal of an autistic savant in 1988’s Rain Man opposite Tom Cruise. He was also nominated for Best Actor for Tootsie (1982) and Wag the Dog (1997).

Dallas Cowboys: No Stranger to Hollywood

The Cowboys are no strangers to Hollywood — most notably owner Jerry Jones.

Since Jones became a Super Bowl winner in the early 1990s, he’s been entrenched in pop culture, and even drew rave reviews for his cameo role playing himself in the 1st season of the Paramount+ hit television series Landman in 2025 opposite Billy Bob Thornton and Jon Hamm.

It wasn’t the 1st time Jones has portrayed himself — he did it in a 1996 episode of Coach, starring Craig T. Nelson, in the hit HBO series Entourage in 2010, in an episode of the TNT reboot of Dallas in 2012 — followed by an appearance in the 1998 television movie Dallas: War of the Ewings — and in an episode of the hit FX comedy series The League.