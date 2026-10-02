Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Hints at Another Blockbuster Trade

The Dallas Cowboys might not be done dealing after already making a blockbuster trade for Pittsburgh Steelers star cornerback Jerry Porter Jr. late Wednesday night.

According to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, more moves could be on the way.

“Speaking on 105.3-FM The Fan, Jerry Jones did not rule out making future trades to help the team down the road this season, saying, ‘everything is fluid.’ But the trade for Joey Porter Jr. is a win-now move to the owner and GM,” ESPN’s Todd Archer wrote on his official X account. “‘It’s a belief in where we are, what we can do right now,’ Jones said.”

You don’t have to read the tea leaves to know the Cowboys are prone to making deals, although the next moves could come closer to the NFL trade deadline on November 10.

ESPN Predicts Cowboys Will Make Another Trade

ESPN’s Dan Graziano put the Cowboys on his list of teams likely to make big trades before the NFL trade deadline.

“Dallas has only four picks left in next year’s draft — including nothing in the third, fifth or sixth rounds — as a result of deals for Quinnen Williams, Rashan Gary, George Pickens and Joey Porter Jr.,” Graziano wrote on October 2. “And recent years have established the Cowboys as a far more disciplined team than they’re often given credit for. But something seems different about owner Jerry Jones this season, and the Porter deal is the most recent bit of evidence to support his bluster about his willingness and desperation to do whatever it takes to elevate this group. If nothing else, maybe the Cowboys could trade away a backup player or two to help replenish that stash of picks. But another aggressive swing would not be a surprise.”

Could Jerry Porter Jr. Make Cowboys Contenders?

Porter Jr., the son of legendary NFL linebacker Joey Porter, is being brought in to hopefully be the missing piece that lifts the Cowboys to legitimate contender status — or at least just into the playoffs.

The Cowboys had 1 of the NFL’s worst defenses in 2025 and, despite having 6 new starters, don’t appear to have improved that much through a 1-2 start to the 2026 season.

Porter Jr. could play in Week 4 against the Houston Texans.

“There is ‘a chance’ that new Cowboys CB Joey Porter will make his Dallas debut Sunday vs. the Texans, per league source,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on October 1. “The Cowboys are going to work to get him ready for Sunday, and need him with their secondary depleted by injury. Porter could go from being ruled out for tonight’s game in Cleveland …. to playing Sunday vs. the Texans.”

“Stack a second day today is the key, go out there and do what (Porter Jr.) did yesterday, which was really impressive. … adding red zone defense is in there today and that will be a big part of us feeling comfortable,” Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said on Friday. “He’s trending the right way and working hard at it.”