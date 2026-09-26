Packers Sign 162-Game Starter From Cowboys’ Practice Squad: Report

The Dallas Cowboys are keeping the focus on their Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens in Brazil, but roster moves outside their control are still being made.

Dallas is trying to get the team ready to go despite multiple injured starters on defense. They could end up short-staffed on that side of the ball, but still have depth.

As for the players who did not make the trip to Brazil, Dallas will be coming back home with one practice squad spot open. That’s because the Green Bay Packers have signed a player to their team.

Green Bay Packers Sign Former Starter From Dallas Cowboys’ Practice Squad

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Packers are signing offensive lineman Laken Tomlinson from the Cowboys’ practice squad. Dallas signed Tomlinson earlier in the month before the season started.

Tomlinson has started in 162 games since the Detroit Lions selected him in the first round in 2015. He’s played on five NFL teams, including the Houston Texans last year, where he started seven of 10 games. Tomlinson was a Pro Bowler in 2021.

Dallas Loses Laken Tomlinson From Practice Squad

The Cowboys were lucky to have Tomlinson on their practice squad in the first place, as he has been a full-time starter for the last decade-plus. Dallas was hoping to keep him to have the depth needed to get through the season.

Green Bay faced backlash for the way their offensive line played in the 35-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2. That led the Packers to make sure they got some help for quarterback Jordan Love.

Now the Cowboys have to go back to the drawing board with their practice squad. They will have to consider adding another offensive lineman to replace Tomlinson. That will be a tall order, since there aren’t many linemen with the kind of experience he has.

Before the Cowboys can think even that far ahead, though, they still have to play and beat the Ravens. Both teams enter the game at 1-1, but Dallas is coming off a win, and Baltimore is coming off a loss.

The Cowboys need to focus on stopping the Ravens’ running game and make sure Lamar Jackson can’t beat them through the air and on the ground. Dallas’ defense has struggled to stop teams on third down and prevent big plays.

Going into the game, it feels like Dak Prescott will have to do more of the heavy lifting for the Cowboys. The passing game is such an important piece, and without a consistent running game, Prescott will have to step up. Watch for the Cowboys’ offense to make some noise through the air in Brazil.