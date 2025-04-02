Cowboys Trade Idea Lands 2 2025 NFL Draft Picks from Packers

The Dallas Cowboys have multiple needs in the NFL Draft, and there’s a scenario where they could benefit from trading up or down to gain more assets. If the Cowboys are looking to find a running back in the first round, there’s a chance one won’t be available where they pick.

However, if there’s a decent player available in the early stages of the second round, the Cowboys could look to make a trade to take whichever player they want.

Some have pondered the idea of that.

Sayre Bedinger of Lombardi Ave proposed a trade for the Cowboys to send the 44th and 76th picks to the Green Bay Packers for the 33rd and 124th picks.

“The Browns and Cowboys could end up being willing trade partners with the Packers for a variety of reasons. For the Browns, it could be a move up the board for Jaxson Dart or Jalen Milroe. For the Cowboys, it could easily be a run on running backs in round one that causes them to want to move up to the top of round two to secure the guy they want at that position,” Bedinger wrote.

“The Packers reap the benefits of their desperation…”

What Does Dallas Need?

If any of the top running backs available fall to the Dallas Cowboys in the second round, this could be the type of trade they make. On paper, running back is the most significant need for the Cowboys.

However, the Cowboys might not want to draft a running back in the first round if one falls to them, as reaching for a back often doesn’t go as planned.

The Cowboys made moves in the offseason to address their running back room, but to say it’s up to standards would be unfair. The Cowboys need more, and many understand that.

“Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders were fine additions to the RB room, but is either an upgrade or even a match for Rico Dowdle (signed with Carolina)? The Cowboys should target a running back within the first two days of the draft,” Jon Machota of The Athletic wrote.

“Would they take Ashton Jeanty if he’s there at 12?”

WR Also a Need

On top of the need for a running back, the Dallas Cowboys must improve their wide receiver room. There are multiple players who could help them on the trade market, but if the Cowboys don’t want to move any additional assets to find a star, they could take a chance on a wide receiver in the early stages of the second round, too.

“CeeDee Lamb is one of the best in the NFL. The Cowboys have potential behind him, but no clear-cut player who looks ready to be Prescott’s No. 2 target. Jalen Tolbert and KaVontae Turpin are key contributors, but Jones could be looking at receiver as early as the first round to give the offense a burst it has been missing,” Machota wrote.

There are many ways the Cowboys could go over the next few weeks. If any move were to happen before the draft, it’d change their needs, but on the surface, the Cowboys need help on the offensive side.

Depending on where things fall, trading up or down could have its benefits.