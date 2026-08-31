Cowboys Part Ways With 6-foot-5, 236-Pound QB

The Dallas Cowboys ended things with quarterback Joe Milton in a surprise move on Monday — 1 that seems to help clear up the roster behind starter Dak Prescott on what could be the NFL’s best offense.

“Source: Cowboys are releasing QB Joe Milton,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Monday.

Milton’s release makes former Washington Commanders starter Sam Howell the backup to Prescott headed into the regular-season opener against the New York Giants on September 13.

“Milton would be eligible for the practice squad if he clears waivers,” ESPN’s Todd Archer wrote on his official X account. “Sam Howell is the No. 2 QB behind Dak Prescott.”

“Cowboys officially waived Joe Milton,” NFL reporter Aaron Wilson wrote on his official X account.

Fierce Battle to Become Cowboys Backup QB

Milton and Howell, a 17-game starter for the Washington Commanders in 2024, have been engaged in a fierce battle since OTAs to be Prescott’s backup.

In May, ESPN’s Todd Archer singled out Milton as 1 of the players on the roster with the most to prove before minicamp.

“Acquired in a trade last year from the New England Patriots, Milton wowed with his arm strength last spring and into training camp,” Archer wrote. “In four regular-season appearances in 2025, he completed 15 of 24 passes for 183 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He played in the second half of the finale and was picked off. The Cowboys signed Sam Howell in free agency with a $2 million guarantee, so there will be a battle for the No. 2 job behind Prescott. Milton can show a growing understanding of the scheme in his second year in the offense by not just relying on his powerful arm.”

Joe Milton 1 of 2 QBs Selected by Patriots in 2024

Milton was a 6th-round pick by the Patriots in the 2024 NFL draft — the same year they selected quarterback and 2025 NFL MVP runner-up Drake Maye at No. 3 overall.

Headed into the final game of the 2024 regular season with the Patriots in 2024, all New England had to do to secure the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft was lose to the Buffalo Bills in the final game.

With a lame-duck coach in Jerod Mayo and starting quarterback and 2024 No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye sitting out as a precaution — as well as almost all of the starters for the playoff-bound Bills sitting out — Milton stepped in to lead the Patriots to a win and blew the No. 1 overall pick.