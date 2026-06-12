Former Cowboys DT Goes Viral for Locker Room Outburst

Maybe having cameras in the locker room isn’t always the greatest idea.

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey found out as much this week, when a video from April from inside the Birmingham Stallions’ locker room at halftime of a season-opening, 16-0 loss to the Orlando Storm went viral.

The video, from the UFL docuseries “4th and Goal” shows Birmingham head coach and former NFL quarterback A.J. McCarron ripping his team at halftime – which Winfrey doesn’t take kindly to.

“Wake the (expletive) up!” McCarron screams at his team at 1 point. “Stop all this crying and (expletive)!”

At 1 point, Winfrey has to be held back from McCarron, his defensive coaches, and some of his teammates by at least a half-dozen people as he screams wildly.

“Bitch! You a bitch!” Winfrey screams repeatedly. “Don’t ever disrespect me! Sorry-ass team! Getting beat every week! Take care of your team, A.J.!”

After Winfrey’s screaming dies down, McCarron weighs back in.

“We can’t put up with (Winfrey) anymore,” McCarron says. “That dude’s a cancer.”

Winfrey was released by the Stallions 3 days after the loss to the Storm and signed with another UFL team, the Columbus Aviators.

The Stallions finished 4-6 in McCarron’s 1st year as head coach.

Reactions Pour in Mocking Winfrey’s Outburst

Winfrey, 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds, was a 5th-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2022 NFL draft and played 1 season with the Cowboys in 2025 after earning All-UFL honors for the Stallions earlier in the year.

He was the only UFL player to make an NFL 53-man roster in 2025.

Winfrey also played for the New York Jets in 2023.

“Okay now I see why the Cowboys released Perrion Winfrey,” Locked on Cowboys podcast host Marcus Mosher wrote on his official X account.

“Yeah boy you ain’t gonna play another snap of ball again,” former NFL player Breiden Fehoko wrote on his official X account. “Some of y’all think you bigger than the game.”

“Former Cleveland Browns legend Perrion Winfrey, ladies and gentlemen,” I’m Mr. Brightside wrote on their official X account. “P don’t play.”

“And that right there folks, is why Perrion Winfrey will never be an NFL player,” The Hub Show wrote on X. “Can’t take criticism and wants to fight coaches, no wonder it never worked out in Dallas. I used to advocate for the guy but man was this tough to watch.”

Off-Field Issues Derailed Winfrey’s NFL Career

It was off-field issues that led to Winfrey’s release from the Browns in July 2023.

In April 2023, Winfrey was arrested in Texas for causing “bodily injury” to a woman he was dating. In July, he was named as a suspect in an aggravated robbery in Ohio and the Browns cut him loose.

“According to the police report, a woman claimed that she and a friend knew Winfrey and had his number in her phone,” ESPN’s Jake Trotter wrote. “When she saw him in a hotel lobby, she shouted out his name. When he didn’t respond, she called him a ‘p—y.’ Afterward, Winfrey became upset and followed them outside the hotel. Noting that she became afraid, the woman started recording on her phone. According to the report, Winfrey then went for her phone, saying, ‘I’ll smack the s— outta you’ before striking the left side of her neck. The woman also claimed that during the incident Winfrey pulled up his shirt to show a handgun tucked in his waistband. After Winfrey left with their phones, the women called police.”