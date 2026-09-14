Ex-Cowboys 18-Yard Offensive Draft Bust Signs With Giants: Report

Just when the sting of the Dallas Cowboys losing to the New York Giants in Week couldn’t be worse, it just did.

ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler reported that the Giants are signing running back Phil Mafah to the practice squad. Mafah was just with the Cowboys in training camp before the team cut him from the roster.

“Running back Phil Mafah is signing with the Giants practice squad, per source. Mafah was Dallas’ seventh-round pick in 2025.”

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Phil Mafah Signs With New York Giants

The Cowboys selected Mafah in the seventh round of the 2025 draft. He played in five games, racking up 18 rushing yards and 1 touchdown on 5 carries. Mafah also has 2 catches for 11 yards.

During training camp, Mafah competed for the RB3 job before being waived by the team. He had 17 carries for 70 yards and 1 touchdown. Mafah also caught 1 pass for 6 yards.

Before the Cowboys drafted him, NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein shared his analysis of what kind of back Mafah is.

“Mafah runs hard and keeps the carry on track. He is big and tight-hipped with a linear running style that gathers momentum as the run proceeds. He’s tough but clunky as an interior runner with a lack of vision and wiggle to find additional yards if there isn’t a wide-open lane. Mafah might need to prove himself on special teams to offer enough roster flexibility to make it as an RB3.”

Phil Mafah Goes to Cowboys’ NFC East Rival With Giants

It’s a bit ironic to see Mafah heading to the Giants the day after the Cowboys lose to them. That doesn’t make things any better after suffering that loss.

The likelihood of Mafah playing in New York this season feels very low. It would take serious injuries to see him on the field, so Cowboys fans shouldn’t have to worry about him.

Dallas can’t worry about what their former players are doing, though, because they have a lot of work to do to prepare for the Washington Commanders in Week 2. The Commanders are coming off a two-point loss to another NFC East team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

It won’t be an easy game for the Cowboys after all the issues they are having on defense. They struggled with stopping the run, which the Commanders can do pretty well.

This could be a shootout for Dallas, which could work in their favor. The Cowboys have the firepower to match any offense in the NFL. It will have to be George Pickens or CeeDee Lamb to step up and have big games.

Mafah might be getting settled with the Giants, but the Cowboys are more than focused on turning the season around. One win against the Commanders could be all they need to do that.