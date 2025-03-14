Cowboys Land Ex-Eagles $25 Million Pro Bowl Playmaker in NFL Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys are headed towards a competition at running back, and the position will look a lot different in 2025. Former starting running back Rico Dowdle signed with the Carolina Panthers, meaning the Cowboys will have a new RB1 this upcoming season.

Dallas has already made two veteran moves at the position during NFL free agency, and there is no signs the Cowboys will stop there. As free agency continues to churn, the Cowboys made another move for a former rival running back.

The Cowboys agreed to terms with former Panthers running back Miles Sanders. Dallas fans likely remember Sanders from his days as the Philadelphia Eagles lead running back.

“Just in: The Cowboys plan to sign veteran RB Miles Sanders, per @JFowlerESPN,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov detailed in a March 14, 2025, message on X. “Recently released by Carolina, Sanders—who began his career with the Eagles—is returning to the NFC East.”



The Cowboys Could Add a Rookie Running Back to Join Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders

The move comes days after the Cowboys also signed former Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams. It would not be a surprise if Dallas also used a high draft pick on a running back to create a three-player competition.

Sanders struggled to maintain his Pro Bowl days from Philly upon arriving in Carolina. The veteran is coming off the worst statistical season of his NFL career. Sanders posted 55 carries for 205 yards and two touchdowns in 11 appearances during the 2024 season.

The running back notched 259 carries for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns in 17 appearances for the Eagles in 2022. It was a campaign good enough to earn Sanders his lone Pro Bowl nomination.

Sanders signed a four-year, $25.4 million contract in 2023 to leave the Eagles for the Panthers. The good news for the Cowboys is Sanders will be far less pricey given his recent dip in production.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Sanders will sign a one-year deal with Dallas. Williams and Sanders are likely both on prove-it deals, making the two running backs far from locks to make the final roster.

All this adds even more intrigue to how the Cowboys will handle the position during the upcoming NFL draft.

Could the Cowboys Still Select Star RB Ashton Jeanty in the 2025 NFL Draft?

One player who continues to be floated as a potential fit for the Cowboys is Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty. The Cowboys would need to commit to take the Heisman Trophy finalist in the first round in order to land Jeanty.

CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli’s NFL mock draft has the Cowboys striking a trade with the New Orleans Saints, moving up from No. 12 for the No. 9 pick to select Jeanty.

“Clearly the Cowboys aren’t concerned about his size in this mock,” Fornelli detailed in March 7, story titled, “2025 NFL mock draft: Chiefs, Cowboys trade into top 10, plus should we be concerned with Ashton Jeanty’s size?” “I don’t know. The Cowboys have been way too quiet this offseason and it feels like they’re due to do something big.

“Trading up to get Ashton Jeanty would qualify, particularly for a sports city that could use something to be happy about.”