Ex-Steelers WR George Pickens’ Immediate Reaction to Cowboys Trade Revealed

The Dallas Cowboys have landed a new playmaker for Dak Prescott after striking a blockbuster trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for George Pickens. The star wideout has been quiet on social media since the receiver found out he will be playing for a new franchise.

The Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins provided some insight into Pickens’ reaction to his move to Dallas. Cowboys fans can rest easy as the early signs are pointing to Pickens being excited to join the Cowboys, while the wideout did not appear thrilled with the Steelers’ state of affairs.

“From what I’ve gathered this afternoon George Pickens is excited to join Cowboys (surprised right?) the unsettled QB situation in Pitt had him concerned about his future and while he’s immature in some areas (aren’t we all) he’s all about football,” Watkins noted in a series of May 7, 2025, messages on X.

I jumped the gun this morning on George Pickens. I immediately jumped to the low hanging fruit that the Steelers traded the ultra talented receiver because of his behavior, but that’s disrespectful on two fronts. It would actually be an indictment on George Pickens and Mike… pic.twitter.com/UdxufZqa9u — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) May 8, 2025

“Dallas’ settled QB situation (that’s Dak Prescott) was an attraction for him. Playing with CeeDee Lamb is something he believes will benefit him. He has tremendous respect for Tomlin. No desire for a contract extension. Willing to prove himself.”

Here’s what you need to know about the Cowboys trading for Pickens.

New Cowboys WR George Pickens Is in the Market for a Projected $101 Million Contract Extension

It did not take long for the focus to shift from the actual trade to Pickens’ future in Dallas. Pickens’ four-year, $6.7 million rookie deal ends after the 2025 season.

George Pickens highlight reel to go with your morning coffee. ✭ pic.twitter.com/ZTs6LKwhRF — Outl✭w (@OutlawCowboyNFL) May 7, 2025

As Watkins reported, the two sides do not appear destined to work on a contract extension before the 2026 NFL offseason. Spotrac projects Pickens’ market value is a four-year, $101.1 million contract.

The Steelers Had Concerns About George Pickens Which Led to Trade With Cowboys

Cowboys fans should be excited about the front office finally making an aggressive move for a playmaker. Yet, it is worth monitoring how Pickens fits with the Dallas locker room.

There is a reason why the Steelers appeared eager to move on from Pickens. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer provided some context on the Steelers’ decision to part ways with the talented playmaker.



⚠️ TRADE ALERT ⚠️ We’ve agreed to terms to acquire WR George Pickens and a 2027 6th-round pick from the Steelers in exchange for a 2026 3rd-round pick and a 2027 5th-round pick. 📰: https://t.co/6bwTbmwTSW | @blockchain pic.twitter.com/m3C0JcyzxX — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 7, 2025

“Pickens can be an issue when he’s not getting the ball, and I imagine that he’ll be in a contract year in 2025, playing for life-changing money after his trade to the Dallas Cowboys is finalized,” Breer wrote in a May 7, story titled, “NFL Mailbag: Issues That Led to the Steelers Trading George Pickens.” “But first-year Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer’s strength is culture-building, and the hope here is he’d be able to establish an environment in which someone such as Pickens will buy in and thrive.

“… The concern I’d have from Dallas’s perspective is that, generally, when Mike Tomlin says goodbye to a receiver, the player’s issues aren’t resolved. Tomlin’s the best at getting guys on board and managing personalities, which has allowed the Steelers to cast a wide net from a talent perspective for as long as he’s been there (Bill Cowher was similar before him). The flip side is when Pittsburgh’s done with a guy such as Pickens, it usually says something.”