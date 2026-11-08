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Cowboys’ P.J. Locke Suffers Scary Head Injury Late in Week 9

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P.J. Locke safety Dallas Cowboys
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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 08: P.J. Locke #1 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a defensive stop against the Indianapolis Colts during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 08, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a very scary moment for safety P.J. Locke after he stayed down following a hit on Indianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan just prior to the two-minute warning.

Following the hit, Locke lay motionless, face down on the ground whilst his teammates took a knee and called over the medical staff over.

Thankfully, Locke was able to walk off the field with the help of two members of the athletic training staff over each shoulder.

The situation for the 29-year old is particularly worrying given that he started the week in concussion protocol, but was able to clear it prior to Week 9.

P.J. Locke Facing Second Concussion in as Many Weeks

P.J. Locke safety Dallas Cowboys
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 08: P.J. Locke #1 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a defensive stop against the Indianapolis Colts during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 08, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Locke was placed on injured reserve after tearing his plantar fascia in Week 2, and was activated ahead of Week 8’s game against Arizona Cardinals.

After managing to suit up in Week 9, Locke could now be facing multiple weeks on the sideline after what appeared to be a very nasty collision.

The former Denver Bronco was elevated into a starting role earlier in the season after Jalen Thompson landed on injured reserve back on Sep. 30 after Week 3.

Daniel Arwas Daniel Arwas is a sports journalist who covers the NFL (and sometimes MMA) for Heavy.com. Daniel began his career in 2022 and has covered the NFL for multiple publications including Newsweek, Athlon Sports and On Sports Illustrated. More about Daniel Arwas

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Cowboys’ P.J. Locke Suffers Scary Head Injury Late in Week 9

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