Cowboys’ P.J. Locke Suffers Scary Head Injury Late in Week 9

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a very scary moment for safety P.J. Locke after he stayed down following a hit on Indianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan just prior to the two-minute warning.

Following the hit, Locke lay motionless, face down on the ground whilst his teammates took a knee and called over the medical staff over.

Thankfully, Locke was able to walk off the field with the help of two members of the athletic training staff over each shoulder.

The situation for the 29-year old is particularly worrying given that he started the week in concussion protocol, but was able to clear it prior to Week 9.

P.J. Locke Facing Second Concussion in as Many Weeks

Locke was placed on injured reserve after tearing his plantar fascia in Week 2, and was activated ahead of Week 8’s game against Arizona Cardinals.

After managing to suit up in Week 9, Locke could now be facing multiple weeks on the sideline after what appeared to be a very nasty collision.

The former Denver Bronco was elevated into a starting role earlier in the season after Jalen Thompson landed on injured reserve back on Sep. 30 after Week 3.