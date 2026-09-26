Cowboys Place 177-Tackle Starter on IR One Day Before Ravens Game

The Dallas Cowboys are making a last-second move on a starter before facing the Baltimore Ravens in Brazil for Week 3 action.

Dallas already lost offensive lineman Laken Tomlinson from the IR after the Green Bay Packers signed him off the practice squad. While the Cowboys need to fill that slot, they have other priorities.

Before the Ravens game, four players were ruled out for the game: cornerback Cobie Durant, safety Malik Hooker, defensive back P.J. Locke, and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown. The Cowboys made a tough decision on one of those guys.

Dallas Cowboys Make Injury Decision on Starter

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter shared a report on what he heard regarding one of the Cowboys’ starters. A new player is being placed on IR.

“Cowboys placed S P.J. Locke on injured reserve due to his foot injury and signed LB Justin Barron from their practice squad to their active roster.”

Locke played in two games for the Cowboys and started one. He racked up three tackles in those games.

He spent the previous six seasons with the Denver Broncos before signing a one-year, $4 million contract with Dallas this offseason. Locke has racked up 177 tackles, 11 pass deflections, 7 tackles for loss, 5 quarterback hits, 5 forced fumbles, 4 sacks, and 1 interception in 92 games.

Cowboys Place P.J. Locke on IR

The Cowboys’ defense has already been dealing with injuries, so losing Locke is a big blow. Their depth will take a big hit with three already out for the Week 3 game.

This will make things interesting for the Cowboys, as they move forward with the defensive backs they have. Dallas will have to figure out what to do at safety.

They will be leaning more on Caleb Downs to play well as a rookie and move around. Downs is already off to a great start to the year.

It also provides more pressure on the Cowboys’ front seven to play better on defense. They have struggled to stop the run and pressure the quarterback. With the secondary taking so many hits, that unit has to play better moving forward.

This will also make things harder on the offense, as they could be looking at a 2025 situation all over again. They have to elevate their game and control the clock. Running the ball better will help, or just getting Dak Prescott going early and often.

Dallas can’t afford to think about that right now, as they have to lock in for the Ravens game in Brazil. A win would be huge, but a loss could hurt. They can’t afford to take steps back anymore with the injuries they are facing.