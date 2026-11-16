Post Malone Goes Off on Cowboys in Profanity-Fueled Rant After 49ers Loss

The Dallas Cowboys’ 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday frustrated a lot of people, and one of the team’s most famous fans didn’t hold back.

The 49ers racked up 584 total yards — the most the Cowboys have ever allowed in a home game — and Dallas fell to 4-6 and two games behind the New York Giants in the NFC East.

Shortly after, Post Malone, who hasn’t been shy about his Cowboys fandom, took to X to vent about Sunday’s embarrassing performance.

Post Malone Unloads on Cowboys’ Defense

Like most Cowboys fans, Post Malone was understandably riled up after watching the defense get carved up by Brock Purdy and company.

He took to social media to make it known how frustrated he was.

“600 yards allowed is out of control,” Malone wrote on X. “With the amount of studs we have on this team, there is no reason to keep losin EVERY FIN SUNDAY. I love you Boys to death. But we gotta fix this s. Don’t give up fellas @dallascowboys p.s. if you’re readin this I love YOU too”

He rounded up a little, but not by much.

And to be fair, the Cowboys aren’t technically losing every Sunday. They’ve alternated wins and losses for most of the season. Last week’s win over the Indianapolis Colts was the latest chance at a winning streak. It slipped away again.

Post Malone’s frustration isn’t coming from a casual fan either.

The singer grew up a Cowboys fan. His dad worked in concessions for the team. He also headlined the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving halftime show last season. He once even trolled an Eagles fan by signing “BOO” on the fan’s Philadelphia hat.

Post Malone Isn’t Wrong About Cowboys’ Defense

Malone also has a point about Dallas’ defense.

The Cowboys trailed just 17-16 at halftime, then gave up 29 points and 340 yards in the second half. San Francisco had three touchdowns of 60-plus yards from scrimmage — tied for the most by any team in a game over the last 50 years, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

It’s not a new problem. Dallas has allowed six plays of 50-plus yards in its last three games alone, which would still lead the NFL for the full season. The Cowboys have allowed a league-high eight such plays this season.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer didn’t sound much happier than Post Malone after the game.

“I thought it was unacceptable,” Schottenheimer said of the second-half defense. “We couldn’t tackle for s—.”

It wasted a big day from quarterback Dak Prescott, who threw for 343 yards and five touchdowns. Wide receiver George Pickens also added 11 catches for 145 yards and three scores.

The Cowboys will try to give Post Malone something to cheer about when they host the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 22, followed by the Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving. It could be just the second time the Cowboys have won consecutive games during Schottenheimer’s tenure.