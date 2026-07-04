Cowboys Emerge as Potential Shedeur Sanders Trade Suitor

The Dallas Cowboys are always one of the teams mentioned in trade rumors and roster move speculation. Jerry Jones is known for being open to big moves or flashy additions.

With that being said, could Shedeur Sanders be a potential target for the Cowboys?

Over the last few weeks, speculation has been running rampant about Sanders’ future with the Cleveland Browns. Reports have come out that the Browns would be open to the idea of trading the second-year quarterback.

Currently, Dallas has Dak Prescott as its obvious starter. Behind him, the Cowboys have Joe Milton III and Sam Howell. There could be room to take a chance on a player like Sanders.

Keeping that in mind, Dallas has been suggested as a potential trade suitor for the Cleveland quarterback.

Cowboys Named Potential Trade Destination for Shedeur Sanders

Pro Football Network’s Cooper Kleinberg connected the Cowboys and Sanders.

“What type of offseason would it be if Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys weren’t linked to a polarizing, big-name player like Sanders? Three summers ago, Dallas traded a fourth-round pick for former 49ers No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance, and in the spring of 2025, it dealt a fifth-round pick for Joe Milton III,” Kleinberg wrote.

He went on to suggest that Sanders could be a good fit to be the long-term backup quarterback in Dallas.

“Jones could acquire Sanders for relatively cheap and give him the opportunity to develop behind Dak Prescott as the team’s long-term backup.”

Sanders has the talent to be an NFL quarterback. He showed flashes of that talent and potential as a rookie with the Browns last season. However, he has work to do on his consistency.

What Would Shedeur Sanders Bring to Dallas?

After being drafted by Cleveland with the No. 144 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Sanders began the year as a third-string quarterback. He was placed behind Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel to begin the year.

While the year didn’t start as expected, Sanders ended the season as the Browns’ starter.

In eight games, the 24-year-old quarterback completed 56.6 percent of his pass attempts for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also ran for 169 yards and another score.

Even though Sanders is far from being a sure thing, the Cowboys do make sense as a potential destination. Neither Milton or Howell has legitimate long-term starting potential. Sanders, on the other hand, could develop into that kind of quarterback.

Only time will tell what Cleveland chooses to do with Sanders. It still seems more likely that the Browns will keep him in town for the 2026 season, but if he is made available Dallas could be an intriguing destination.