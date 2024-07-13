Cowboys Predicted to Trade for Eagles’ Ex-Star RB: ‘Intriguing Option’

The Dallas Cowboys may not be finished adding running backs.

As the Cowboys prepare to begin training camp later this month, they’ll do so with uncertainty at the running back position. That’s because the team is lacking a clear-cut starter, with their major additions in the offseason being Ezekiel Elliott — who is more of a part-time back than a starter at this stage of his career — and journeyman Royce Freeman, who has started just one game since the 2019 season.

Outside of those veteran additions, the Cowboys feature inexperienced runners in Malik Davis, Rice Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn. Neither of those running backs have been starters during their careers.

That lack of certainty at running back is a major reason why Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine is making the “bold” prediction of the Cowboys of Dallas making a move for a running back via trade. Ballentine mentions Carolina Panthers running back and former Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowler Miles Sanders as an option.

“A veteran like Miles Sanders would also be an intriguing option,” writes Ballentine. “He completely lost the backfield in Carolina last season but had 1,347 yards from scrimmage in his 2022 campaign with the Eagles.”

Miles Sanders Posted Terrible 2023 Season After Career Year

The 27-year-old Sanders had a career-best year during the Eagles’ run to the Super Bowl during the 2022 season. He clinched his first Pro Bowl berth by running for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns, ranking fifth in rushing yards and eighth in touchdowns during the 2022 season. While he did post a decent 4.2 yards per carry clip during the postseason in addition to his 148 rushing yards on 35 carries, his usage started to decrease in the playoffs. In fact, backup Kenneth Gainwell saw more carries (38) and ran for 190 rushing yards during the playoffs.

While Sanders’ role clearly decreased during the playoffs, he parlayed his banner year into a major contract during the 2023 offseason, inking a four-year, $25.4 million deal with the Panthers.

However, Sanders was one of the least efficient running backs in the NFL last season, posting just 432 rushing yards on 129 carries with 3.3 yards per carry — all career lows. In fact, Sanders had the third-lowest rushing average among the top 48 rushers from last season.

Sanders’ horrid start to the season led him to lose his starting job after the first five games of the season. After seeing 61 carries during the first five games of the season, Sanders carried the ball just 68 times in his next 11 appearances.

Why Cowboys Should Trade for Miles Sanders

The veteran back will enter the 2024 season buried on the depth chart behind Chuba Hubbard and second-round pick Jonathon Brooks. Carolina also added former Seattle Seahawks starting running back Rashaad Penny to the equation.

With Sanders likely on his last legs in Carolina, now would be the perfect time for the Cowboys to trade for him for a low draft pick. The Panthers would likely rather trade him than outright release him — he has a $10.5 million dead cap hit for the 2024 season — and receive a late-round draft pick in return.

While the Cowboys are unlikely to part ways with Elliott, Freeman’s spot on the team isn’t guaranteed. The same applies for the three inexperienced backs in Davis, Vaughn and Dowdle.

While Sanders is coming off of a rough season, playing behind an established line and one of the best teams in the NFL may be the key to unlocking his potential once again.