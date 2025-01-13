Ex-NFL Coach Makes Bold Prediction on Cowboys-Mike McCarthy Stalemate

It has been eight days since the Dallas Cowboys‘ season ended with a thud, going out on a last-second touchdown pass by Commanders star Jayden Daniels to cap a massively disappointing 7-10 year. In the ensuing week-plus, the Cowboys have retained control of coach Mike McCarthy, whose contract does not officially run up until Tuesday.

In the meantime, as has been the case with just about every significant Cowboys negotiation in recent years, there is a frustrating trail of damaging inaction that is leading up to a deadline that will force coach Jerry Jones to make a decision. If he is going to keep McCarthy, why not do so now? If he is going to let him go, why not do it last week, so that the team could begin searching for a coach immediately?

Obviously, other teams are already well into the interview process. If the Cowboys let McCarthy walk on Tuesday, they’ll be starting from behind the 8-ball, relative to other teams seeking a coach. That would seem to indicate that the Cowboys intend to move forward with McCarthy.

Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy ‘Out,’ Rex Ryan Says

But there’s no telling which way this will shake out, and for longtime NFL coach Rex Ryan–a former head coach of the Bills and Jets–the outcome seems obvious. McCarthy’s a goner.

Speaking on ESPN’s “Get Up” program this morning, Ryan was asked whether McCarthy would return. “I do not (think so),” he said. “When expectations are Super Bowl, and you don’t even make the playoffs, I think that is a bad—I don’t care, injuries, whatever, everybody has them. I don’t want to hear it. I think he’s out.”

Now, it should be noted that Ryan himself wants to get back into the NFL coaching mix, and he might have some personal agenda when it comes to McCarthy losing his job. The more jobs that are open, the better it is for Ryan. And while Ryan has been openly lobbying to get his old jets job back, perhaps he wants a shot with the Cowboys, too.

Ryan did seek out the team’s defensive coordinator position last offseason, before Mike Zimmer was hired, claiming the Cowboys would not pay enough to bring him to Dallas. And he was sure to prod the Cowboys’ defense on Monday.

“The defense clearly needs to be replaced. I think they start anew, they go out and look for a new coach,” Ryan said.