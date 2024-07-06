Promising Cowboys WR in Danger of Being Cut Before 2024 Season

The Dallas Cowboys could be forced to make some tough cuts prior to the start of the season.

As the Cowboys prepare to start training camp later this month, there will be some tight position battles. One of the more notable ones will be at wide receiver where Dallas will be seeking a third option to pick up the slack behind veteran starters CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks. There will be a number of young and unproven receivers vying for the No. 3 spot following the offseason departure of Michael Gallup.

Based upon Cowboys Wire’s K.D. Drummond’s 53-man roster projection, he predicts Dallas to cut second-year receiver Jalen Moreno-Cropper. However, he does expect the Cowboys to bring back the former undrafted free agent on the practice squad.

Cropper spent the entire 2023 season on the Cowboys’ practice squad after he was cut prior to the start of the season. The Fresno State alum had a notable collegiate career, garnering a First-team All-Mountain West selection during the 2022 season after catching 84 passes for 1,093 yards and five touchdowns. He was also named a Second-team All-Mountain West selection after posting 85 catches for 899 yards and 11 touchdowns during his junior season in 2021.

How Jalen Moreno-Cropper Can Make Cowboys’ Roster

While the 5-foot-11, 172-pound receiver will have to battle the likes of Jalen Tolbert, Jalen Brooks, return specialist KaVontae Turpin and sixth-round rookie Ryan Flournoy for the slot receiver role in Dallas, he could make the roster for another reason.

As Nick Harris of the Cowboys’ official website mentions, the implementation of the new kickoff rules may make Cropper a viable option.

“Jalen Cropper is one of a handful of 2023 UDFA signings that are eligible to participate in rookie minicamp this weekend,” writes Harris. “The former production machine at Fresno State may have a better shot at a role in 2024 with the implementation of the new kickoff rules and his return ability. Cowboys S/T coordinator John Fassel has mentioned the potential of having two returners on kickoff, which would allow for more opportunities for Cropper, Tyron Billy-Johnson, Deuce Vaughn and others.”

It’s worth noting that Cropper didn’t play a major role as a return specialist during his collegiate career. He returned a total of 14 kickoffs for 297 yards (21.2 yards per average) during his first two seasons in college, but didn’t record any return stats during his final two years.

However, if the 24-year-old proves to be a factor in the return game, he could solidify his spot on the 53-man roster.

Dak Prescott No Longer in Walking Boot: Report

It looks like the walking boot on Dak Prescott’s right foot is nothing to worry about.

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, Prescott is no longer wearing the boot after being seen wearing it while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas earlier in the week.

“Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott recently suffered a minor right foot sprain that temporarily required a walking boot.”

Perhaps most importantly, the injury is not expected to affect Prescott when training camp begins on July 25.

The last notable injury Prescott suffered to his right ankle/foot was back during the 2020 season when he suffered a season-ending injury for a compound fracture and dislocation. He hasn’t suffered a serious right ankle/foot injury since.