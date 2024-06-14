Proposed Trade Sees Cowboys Flip CeeDee Lamb for $60 Million Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys would be an ideal landing spot for a wide receiver who may not be destined to be with his current team for much longer.

As Bleacher Report’s Derrik Klassen writes, a “potential” trade candidate is none other than Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton. The argument is simple — the Cowboys need another receiver in the room and acquiring another one would give Dallas the flexibility to use CeeDee Lamb in a variety of spots, including his old slot role.

“If the Cowboys want to continue to lean on Lamb from the slot and use his outside capabilities as a changeup, they can go get another outside receiver to let him still play from the slot,” writes Klassen. “Either way, the Cowboys need a new body in the receiver room.”

Both Courtland Sutton and CeeDee Lamb Seeking New Contracts

Sutton — who is coming off of his best season in years — is seeking a contract extension with two years remaining on his deal as part of his four-year, $60 million deal. However, both Sutton and the Broncos are currently at a contract stalemate.

Lamb is actually facing a similar situation with the Cowboys where he’s seeking a new deal as he enters the final year of his rookie contract. The three-time Pro Bowl receiver stayed away from mandatory minicamp recently as he seeks a new contract.

In an alternate scenario — when considering the Cowboys’ current stalemate situation with Lamb — they could instead flip him for another starting receiver such as Sutton. In a trade scenario proposed by FanSided’s Lou Scataglia, the Cowboys would deal Lamb in exchange for Sutton, a 2025 first-round pick and a 2026 second-round pick.

Courtland Sutton Could Be Next Best Potential Replacement for CeeDee Lamb

The two receivers couldn’t be any more different from how they play on the field and from a pure size standpoint — Lamb is 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds while Sutton is 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds. Lamb has the flexibility to play in the slot and be used carrying the football — he has 43 career carries for 318 yards and three touchdowns — while Sutton is a pure outside receiver who is best used when he’s able to leverage his big frame in the red zone.

Sutton obviously doesn’t bring the production or dominant ability of Lamb — the former had 772 receiving yards in comparison to the latter’s 1,749 yards — but he would be the next best option if the Cowboys did decide to part ways with Lamb.

Especially given Dallas’ current lack of depth of wide receivers beyond Lamb and Cooks — Jalen Tolbert and KaVontae Turpin project as the next best receivers — it would only make sense for the Cowboys to acquire another proven receiver immediately if they were forced to replace Lamb.