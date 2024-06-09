Proposed Trade Sees Cowboys Flip CeeDee Lamb for 18-TD Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys would have no shortage of suitors if CeeDee Lamb became available on the trade market.

Lamb is officially considered a holdout after not appearing at the start of Cowboys minicamp on Tuesday, June 4. The 25-year-old receiver is seeking a new contract as he enters the final year of his rookie contract, with his cap hit being just under $18 million for the 2024 season.

Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon proposed four different trade scenarios involving Lamb, including one that would send him to the New England Patriots in exchange for wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk and a first-round draft pick. Polk was New England’s second-round draft pick this year after a productive career with the Washington Huskies. The 6-foot-2 receiver posted 18 total touchdowns during his collegiate career, including 69 receptions for 1,159 receiving yards and nine touchdowns during his final season at Washington last year.

“This deal would allow Dallas raise a bunch of salary-cap space and draft capital while still landing a high-ceiling receiver, with the bonus of Lamb leaving the conference and joining a non-contender,” writes Gagnon.

Why the Patriots Would Be Viable Trade Partner for CeeDee Lamb

If push comes to shove and the Cowboys were to deal Lamb — an absolute last resort, worst-case scenario — they would deal the highly prolific receiver to a non-NFC team and one that has little chance of competing during the 2024 season. The Patriots would be the perfect team that fits the mold.

As Gagnon also mentions, the Patriots would obviously be interested in a potential trade considering they’d give rookie quarterback Drake Maye a bonafide No. 1 receiving option.

“The Patriots just used a high second-round pick on Polk, who scored nine touchdowns last season at Washington,” writes Gagnon. “But if they see an opportunity to upgrade massively in support of rookie Drake Maye, a quick flip could be in the cards.”

Furthermore, they would acquire a receiver who is just starting his career and would be on a rookie deal for the next four or five seasons. Considering the Cowboys still have to pay Dak Prescott — likely in the $50 million per year range — and pass rusher Micah Parsons — his contract valuation from OverTheCap is over $30 million per season — any money they could save for those deals is welcomed.

While Polk has yet to officially sign his rookie contract, he’s projected to sign at four years for a total of $9.7 million. That’s an average annual value of just $2.4 million per year.

Why the Cowboys Trading CeeDee Lamb Is a Last Resort

Obviously, there’s no guarantee that Polk will even become half of the receiver that Lamb is. The former No. 17 overall pick in the draft has gone to three consecutive Pro Bowls, was named a First -team All-Pro selection during the 2023 season and was also the NFL’s receptions leader last season. Lamb broke the franchise records for receptions (135) and receiving yards (1,749) along with posting 12 receiving touchdowns last season.

Making matters further complicated is that Dallas is lacking proven depth at the wide receiver position. While there are a number of young and talented receivers on the roster — including Jalen Tolbert and KaVontae Turpin — Lamb and veteran Brandin Cooks are the only established receivers on the roster following Michael Gallup’s departure in the offseason.

Again, this proposed trade only becomes a possibility if Lamb absolutely demands a trade. We’re obviously not at that point. However, if the Cowboys and Lamb struggle to come to an agreement on a new contract, the Patriots would be reasonable landing spot for the young star receiver.