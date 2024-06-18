Proposed Trade Sees Cowboys Deal Trey Lance to AFC Contender

The Dallas Cowboys could find it beneficial to deal Trey Lance before the start of the season.

As suggested by CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin, the Baltimore Ravens could be an ideal landing spot for Lance. Benjamin argues that the Ravens’ lackluster backup quarterback situation – journeyman Josh Johnson currently projects as Lamar Jackson’s backup – should encourage Baltimore to seek an upgrade such as Lance. Benjamin also mentions how Lance has yet to take a snap as Cowboys quarterback, which could lower his price tag in a potential trade.

“Johnson deserves props for his stamina, entering Year 17 with his record 14th different team, but at 38, with only two passes thrown in the last two seasons, he’s not exactly a high-upside insurance plan for the reigning NFL MVP in Lamar Jackson,” writes Benjamin. “Lance, meanwhile, is a relative unknown due to his injury-stricken start with the San Francisco 49ers, but his youth (24) and rushing ability are pluses, and the Dallas Cowboys have yet to use him behind Dak Prescott, likely lowering his price tag.”

Why the Cowboys Would Retain Trey Lance

The Cowboys acquired Lance towards the end of preseason last year in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick. He’ll enter his first training camp this year in Dallas with an opportunity to win the backup job from longtime veteran Cooper Rush, who has served in the role since the 2017 season. Further aiding Rush’s argument as the backup quarterback is that he has excelled in the role, going 5-1 in his career during his starts, along with a 4-1 stretch during the beginning of the 2022 season with Dak Prescott sidelined due to injury.

However, there’s a reason why Rush has been a backup during his entire seven-year career – his talent level will likely never allow him to become a full-time starting quarterback. On the other hand, Lance is a former No. 3 overall pick who won the San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback job prior to suffering a season-ending injury just two games into the 2022 season.

In other words, Lance has the potential and talent level to emerge as a franchise quarterback. This is important because the Cowboys have a potential conundrum at the quarterback position with Prescott and Rush both being free agents after the 2024 season. While Lance has very limited experience – just eight games played and four games started – he has shown some bright spots, throwing five touchdowns against three interceptions along with 235 rushing yards in those appearances.

Why the Cowboys Might Trade Trey Lance

The idea of trading Lance only comes to fruition if he loses the backup job to Rush and remains the third-string quarterback for the second consecutive season. If Lance beats out Rush, there is literally zero incentive to unload the 24-year-old quarterback – especially considering he could be insurance if Prescott decides to leave in free agency next year.

Considering Lance hasn’t taken an NFL snap in two years, it’s hard to envision the Cowboys getting more – a fourth-round pick – than what they traded for the former No. 3 pick.

In a potential trade scenario involving the young quarterback – even with a quarterback-needy contender such as the Ravens – don’t expect any more than a fourth-round pick to change hands.