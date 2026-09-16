Cowboys Were Put on High Alert Before ‘Beatable’ Commanders Game

Many thought the Dallas Cowboys would get off to a fast start in Week 1, but the opposite happened.

The Cowboys took a 28-20 loss to the New York Giants. It really was a combination of the defense failing to get New York off the field and the offense getting off to too slow a start.

Now the Cowboys are 0-2 and facing some pressure entering Week 2 against the Washington Commanders. While it’s a winnable game on paper, Dallas is being warned right away of what will happen if they take another loss.

Dallas Cowboys Get Warned Before Commanders Game

SB Nation’s Bill Williamson shared his list of the six NFL teams facing the most pressure entering Week 2. At the top of the list was the Cowboys.

“The Cowboys, seemingly like every year, were tabbed as a sexy Super Bowl contender in the offseason. They looked far from it in a 28-20 loss at the New York Giants on Sunday. The Giants, one of the worst teams in the league last season, were clearly the better team on Sunday night and outclassed Dallas. The Cowboys must bounce at home against the beatable Washington Commanders on Sunday to stay in the early mix in the NFC East.”

The Cowboys allowed the Giants 394 yards and let them convert 9 of 11 third downs in the loss. Dallas’ offense didn’t fare much better, with under 250 yards of offense, including less than 70 yards rushing.

Dallas Can’t Afford Another Loss Early in the 2026 Season

The Cowboys can’t afford another loss like the one they took for several reasons. Losing another NFC East game would crush their chances of winning the division late in the season. The Giants and Philadelphia Eagles already have a leg up on Dallas with their wins being within the division.

This leaves Dallas in a tough spot, but at least the Commanders are next on the schedule. Washington racked up less than 300 yards on the Eagles and gave up four plays of 30+ yards in the loss.

Dallas struggled to move the ball on offense, so facing a shaky secondary might be what they need. Dak Prescott might have an easier time getting the ball to George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb, creating more opportunities for big gains through the air.

The most important thing for the Cowboys, though, is to open up the rushing attack. Javonte Williams only had 41 yards on 12 carries. That has to change in this game if they want the passing game to work.

This is the bounce-back game that the Cowboys needed to push through the season. Things could really go sideways if they want to leave that game on the losing end.