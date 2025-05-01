Cowboys Make Move On Local 6,300 Yard Quarterback In Seeming Ideological Shift

The Dallas Cowboys are fairly set in their quarterback situation; with starter, Dak Prescott wrapped up for four more years, and having just traded a fifth round pick to the Patriots for now-backup, Joe Milton III.

Whilst the jobs of Prescott and Milton are unlikely to be in doubt come the start of the season, Dallas has made an interesting decision with regard to the position for rookie minicamp tryout player, per ESPN Cowboys writer, Todd Archer.

The Cowboys will have former Houston and Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith work their rookie minicamp this weekend on a tryout basis. The two practices open to the media on Friday, Saturday will only be about an hour each to serve as introduction for the rookies. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) April 30, 2025

Rookie minicamp does not mean everything – but it is the first step on the ladder for many tryout players who don’t initially get picked up as undrafted free agents.

And Smith is certainly an interesting case – particularly given his prototypical size and weight; 6’4″, 219 lbs – although he likely has a little room to bulk up to somewhere closer to 225 -230 lbs.

Originally a three star recruit out of Las Vegas, Smith spent three years at Texas Tech, mostly playing as a bit-part quarterback, starting four games apiece in 2021 and 2022 – and putting up impressive numbers during those games: 2697 yards and 29 total touchdowns.

After moving to the University of Houston in 2023, the Vegas native had his breakout season, starting all 12 games and throwing for 2801 yards, plus an additional 428 on the ground, producing 28 total touchdowns against 13 picks.

After struggling in coming off of a shoulder injury in 2024, Smith was limited to just five starts, going 1-4 in the process, as his production and numbers saw a drop-off from the heights of the year prior.

Why Is Donovan Smith Interesting For The Cowboys?

Despite a final season that very much did not go to plan, on a purely talent basis, Smith has more than enough to succeed in the NFL.

Per NFL Draft Buzz, Smith has “day 1 upside” despite going undrafted in last week’s draft.

“Smith’s physical tools and developmental trajectory make him an intriguing Day 2 prospect with Day 1 upside. His plus size, arm talent, and mobility fit the mold of a modern NFL signal-caller. While he’s flashed the ability to make NFL-caliber throws, consistency will be the key to his draft stock in his final collegiate campaign.”

A big-armed, mobile quarterback that has demonstrated the ability to be accurate in a Power Four conference at the college level, will always be interesting to NFL teams.

And for the Cowboys, it perhaps represents a shift in ideology at the position. Having been quarterbacked by high character, intelligent decision makers with low-mid strength arms in Dak Prescott and Tony Romo, for close to two decades, Dallas could be moving towards bigger-armed, physical-specimen athletes at QB.

With the addition of the ultra-quick, huge-armed Milton, and now bringing Smith into rookie minicamp, the Cowboys could be tipping their hand to the kind of player that will lead their franchise once Dak’s time ultimately comes to a close.