Ex-Cowboys QB Joe Milton Gets Another Chance for NFL Career

The Dallas Cowboys let every other NFL team have a shot at quarterback Joe Milton by placing him on the waiver wire.

Now, after just a few days, Milton is back with the Cowboys.

“The Cowboys have signed QB Joe Milton to the practice squad,” Cowboys.com’s Tommy Yarish wrote on his official X account on Wednesday.

“Joe Milton has been signed to the Cowboys’ practice squad,” The Athletic’s Jon Machota wrote on his official X account.

“Sources: The Cowboys are signing QB Joe Milton to their PS,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “The talented 26-year-old drew interest from most NFL teams but wanted to stay in Dallas.”

Cowboys Cut Joe Milton to Clear 53-Man Roster

The Cowboys cut Joe Milton as part of their final roster shakedown to get to a 53-man roster before the regular-season opener against the New York Giants on September 13.

“Source: Cowboys are releasing QB Joe Milton,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Monday.

Milton’s release made former Washington Commanders starter Sam Howell the backup to Prescott headed into the regular-season opener against the New York Giants on September 13.

“Milton would be eligible for the practice squad if he clears waivers,” ESPN’s Todd Archer wrote on his official X account. “Sam Howell is the No. 2 QB behind Dak Prescott.”

“Cowboys officially waived Joe Milton,” NFL reporter Aaron Wilson wrote on his official X account.

Fierce Battle to Become Cowboys Backup QB

Milton and Howell, a 17-game starter for the Commanders in 2024, have been engaged in a fierce battle since OTAs to be Prescott’s backup.

In May, ESPN’s Todd Archer singled out Milton as 1 of the players on the roster with the most to prove before minicamp.

“Acquired in a trade last year from the New England Patriots, Milton wowed with his arm strength last spring and into training camp,” Archer wrote. “In four regular-season appearances in 2025, he completed 15 of 24 passes for 183 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He played in the second half of the finale and was picked off. The Cowboys signed Sam Howell in free agency with a $2 million guarantee, so there will be a battle for the No. 2 job behind Prescott. Milton can show a growing understanding of the scheme in his second year in the offense by not just relying on his powerful arm.”