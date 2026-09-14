Quinnen Williams Delivered Furious Call to Action After Cowboys Week 1 Loss

There are a lot of reasons to throw out the Dallas Cowboys‘ 28-20 loss to the New York Giants in Week 1 from the memory bank.

The biggest one is the defense getting torched by the Giants‘ offense. New York gained 394 yards, but also had the ball for over 36 minutes in their victory.

It was mostly bad for the Cowboys’ new-look defense, which has a lot of work to do. Their veterans on that side of the ball know something has to change quickly.

Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowler Calls Out Defense in Loss to the Giants

After the game, Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams spoke with the media regarding the loss to the Giants. Williams had some choice words about what they need to do better entering Week 2.

“We got to look in the mirror as a defense. We have the guys on this defensive unit to be accountable and to get better.”

Williams was also asked what the biggest problem was for the Cowboys’ defense. He said one thing killed the team’s chances of winning their NFC East season debut.

“Definitely third down. We had a lot of third downs and didn’t get off the field.”

The Giants were a staggering 9-of-11 on third down. New York averaged 5.8 yards per offensive play in their win over the Cowboys.

Williams had a decent game for himself against the Giants. He finished with two tackles and one quarterback hit in the loss.

Dallas Better Get a Lot of Mirrors After Loss to New York

This Cowboys team has a lot of problems to address after that loss to the Giants. It mostly comes down to defense, as they need to find ways to get the offense off the field. New York had too many easy third downs to convert, and Dallas allowed it to happen.

The front seven of the Cowboys will be getting a lot of attention after allowing 165 yards on the ground. They got lit up with 4.5 yards per carry allowed.

Dallas’ secondary wasn’t that much better either, though, as they only forced six incompletions from Giants QB Jaxson Dart. They also allowed 230 yards and three touchdowns in the air.

The Cowboys coaching staff has a lot of directions it could go to figure out what went wrong. What’s clear to everyone, though, is that Dallas needs to fix this ASAP.

Week 2 will offer that chance for the Cowboys to get things back on track, as they face the Washington Commanders. A win against a division rival should help remove the sour taste in their mouths they got from the New York Giants on Sunday.