Cowboys Urged to Add ‘Violent’ RB to Replace Ezekiel Elliott

However things shake out for the Cowboys for the rest of the way at running back, even if Rico Dowdle winds up holding onto the RB1 job for the remainder of the season, there is still a strong chance that the team will need to add a better, long-term answer at the position going forward.

Dowdle is a free agent next offseason. So is Ezekiel Elliott. There’s no guarantee that the current 1-2 punch (such as it is) at running back will be back in Cowboys uniforms in 2025. Dowdle is a good candidate to come back, but Elliott will need replacing.

As it turns out, given the strength of the season being had by Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty at Boise State, it’s likely the Cowboys would have to set their sights slightly lower on finding a back in next season’s NFL draft.

The guy widely considered to be the No. 2 back on the board: Ohio State transfer Quinshon Judkins.

And though the Cowboys have needs all over the roster—defensive line, safety, wide receiver—they badly need a running back and should be willing to use a high pick to get one.

Quinshon Judkins ‘Among the Most Talented Ball-Carriers’ in CFB

That’s the thinking at Bleacher Report, where the site is recommending the Cowboys focus on Judkins in next season’s NFL draft. In an article titled, “NFL Team Needs: Prioritizing Every Roster’s Biggest Weaknesses Before Week 6,” here’s what the site wrote this week:

“(Cowboys owner) Jerry Jones will likely be looking to add a running back during this year’s NFL Draft. The Ohio State product would be a good target seeing as he’s currently the second-ranked back on B/R’s big board and shows the potential to become a complete back at the next level.’

“‘Judkins is among the most talented ball carriers in college football,’ B/R offensive skill positions scout Damian Parson wrote. ‘He presents an NFL-ready frame at 215 pounds with the contact balance to match. Judkins is a difficult RB to tackle once he breaks containment.’”

College football fans know that Judkins is already one of the top running backs in the sport, with two stellar seasons at Ole Miss under his belt. He ran for 1,567 yards as a freshman, and came back with 1,158 yards as a sophomore. He tallied 34 touchdowns in two years, 31 of which came as a rusher.

Making the switch to the Buckeyes will increase Judkins’ profile, even if it does not bolster his numbers. He is splitting carries at OSU, but is still averaging 93.6 yards per game and has five touchdowns in five outings.

Cowboys Could Go RB in Round 2

It’s hard to say where, exactly, the Cowboys could land Judkins. If they want to focus their first-rounder elsewhere—running backs picked in the first round are rare in today’s era—there is a chance Judkins could be available in the second round.

Pro Football Focus has Judkins rated the No. 31 prospect overall, making him a fringe first-rounder. The site has him ranked as the No. 2 back in 2025.

Analyst John Crumpler, of USA Today’s network, wrote of Judkins: “Quinshon Judkins always seems to get more yardage after contact. Violent runner who does a great job to keep his feet moving and frequently overpowers second-level defenders.”