Cowboys Concerns Raised as Another Starter Injured Before Week 10

Oof. Bad enough that the Dallas Cowboys are keeping their fingers crossed on Joey Porter Jr. at one boundary corner spot while preparing to face the San Francisco 49ers–whose quarterback, Brock Purdy, is leading the NFL with an 81.4 QBR and throws for an average of 247.5 yards per game–but on Friday evening there was a new development: DaRon Bland, on the opposite boundary, also hit the injured list after having practiced all week. Bland, like Porter, now has an ankle injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday.

The Cowboys are thin at cornerback even when they are healthy–Bland has been among the worst in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus, ranked 91st out of 104 cornerbacks in the league on their grading system. But he is at least a veteran who has shown some signs of improving.

Cowboys Thin at Cornerback Even With DaRon Bland Healthy

If Bland can’t go, and Porter can’t either, the team will be looking at a depth chart that could force Shavon Revel–who has had a terrible season and has seen his snaps slashed–and journeyman Ameer Speed getting serious playing time in those spots. The Cowboys would likely move Cobie Durant to the outside, too.

There is a chance that Durant could start outside alongside Porter. That is likely the Cowboys’ best arrangement.

It’s a lengthy and almost frightening injury report for the Cowboys, as Patrik Walker of the team website pointed out.

“Final injury report vs. 49ers:

George Pickens is back, so tell your wife.

JPJ made strides on Friday, listed as questionable, but DaRonBland pops up on the injury report as questionable, too.

Jonathan Mingo ruled out, Camden Brown likely gets his first real shot on offense.

Donovan Ezeiruaku ruled out, so expect more Jaishawn Barham rushing off the edge.

Juanyeh Thomas might miss his first game since returning to Dallas (and without PJ Locke or Jalen Thompson to help at the position).

Jake Ferguson, PJ Locke, Tyler Goodson all ruled out as expected.”