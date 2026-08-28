Cowboys’ Ranking of ‘Loaded’ 6,663-Yard Skill Position Group is Revealed

One thing has been made very clear about the Dallas Cowboys lately: their offense is elite.

Last season, they were ranked second in the NFL in total yards, averaging 391.6 yards per game. That was thanks to the offensive line’s improvement and the additions of George Pickens and Javonte Williams.

Adding those two to the picture with CeeDee Lamb and Jake Ferguson has made this unit more dangerous than anyone could have imagined. That’s why everyone expects big things from this offensive unit entering the 2026 season.

Dallas Cowboys’ Skill Position Group is Among the NFL’s Elite

Sports Illustrated writer Matt Verderame ranked the top 10 skill position groups in the NFL. Verderame had the Cowboys’ unit ranked third on the list.

“Last season, the Cowboys won seven games despite having the 30th-ranked defense. The reason? George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb emerged as the league’s top receiving tandem. After a trade last offseason that brought Pickens over from the Steelers for a third-round pick, the Cowboys’ fourth-year star exploded for 93 receptions, 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns. Meanwhile, Lamb totaled 75 catches for 1,077 yards despite missing three games, earning Pro Bowl honors while Pickens was named a second-team All-Pro. In the backfield, Dallas signed Javonte Williams to a one-year deal in free agency and watched him amass 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns on 4.8 yards per carry before giving him a three-year contract this offseason. Factor in tight end Jake Ferguson as one of the league’s better red zone threats (eight touchdowns in 2025) and the Cowboys are as loaded as any team across the board.”

Much of Dak Prescott ‘s success last year came because of how good the skill players were. Prescott threw for 4,452 yards and 30 touchdowns to 10 interceptions. He had three players who were over 600 receiving yards on the year, with Pickens, Lamb, and Ferguson accounting for 20 of Prescott’s 30 scores.

Dallas Cowboys’ Offense is Poised for Another Strong Season

This Cowboys offense won’t slow down in 2026. They have all the tools needed to make another top-five finish.

The defense has to improve in Dallas for the upcoming season. All indications are that it will, so it leaves room for a massive year to come.

It’s all about Prescott and company staying consistent like they did last year. They also need to get off to fast starts on offense to take the pressure off of their defense.

With Williams and Pickens one year into the offense, all the main starters are back for 2026. That should make the chemistry work among everyone. This offense will only get better this season, which should scare NFL defenses.