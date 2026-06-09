Cowboys’ Rashan Gary Sends Bold Message on 1st Round Pick Caleb Downs

If veteran linebacker Rashan Gary is to be believed, the Dallas Cowboys picked both a star defensive back and natural-born leader in the first round of the draft.

Gary gushed about Cowboys’ first-round pick Caleb Downs, calling him “a dog” and “a pro’s pro” while appearing on “Good Morning Football” on Tuesday.

Dallas, of course, traded its own first-round pick and two fifth-round picks to the Miami Dolphins to move up one spot to select Downs at No. 11 overall. The Ohio State product has been compared to ex-NFL stars like Ed Reed and Budda Baker, in that he can be a force in both pass defense and defending the run.

Rashan Gary Raved About Caleb Downs

Gary, who signed a two-year, $32 million contract with the Cowboys this offseason, has been around the block. He was a first-round pick (No. 12) of the Green Bay Packers in the 2019 NFL Draft and has a 106 NFL games under his belt.

So he knows a good one when he sees one, and he thinks Downs is the goods.

“He’s a dog, man,” Gary said. “It’s early, but he’s a pro’s pro. From how he takes notes, to how he askes questions to how he wants to be on top of the details.”

Downs had 257 tackles, 164 solo tackles, 1.5 sacks, six interceptions and three forced fumbles over his three seasons split between Ohio State and Alabama. Yet, Gary referenced an intangible the budding rookie picked up in college.

“Having a young guy also try to bring guys along [and] him being a natural leader,” Downs said. “He’s a great guy. I can’t wait for him to keep on growing and striving, because we’re going to need him.”

Caleb Downs Will Bring a Unique Element to the Cowboys Defense

The Cowboys were dead last in pass defense in 2025 and allowed more than 125 rushing yards per game. They also were worst in the league in points-against per game (30.1) after ranking 31st in 2024 (27.5).

So picking Downs is expecting to assist in both areas. For starters, the two-time unanimous All-American is unaccustomed to playing for a teams that are that bad defensively and should instill some added pride the Cowboys haven’t had — a pride first-year DC Christian Parker undoubtedly shares.

“It was weird when I got there, we’re talking about the defense, and then I looked up how many points they gave up per game, and I was like ’30 points per game?’” Downs said on “The St. Brown” Podcast, featuring Detroit Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown and former NFL receiver Equanimeous St. Brown. “I was like, ‘OK. We gotta do (something). We’re going to get it right. We got some people on defense.”