Cowboys’ Offseason Bromance Could Yield Big-Time Results

It’s the kind of thing that might go under the radar — a couple of NFL guys working out together in the offseason is pretty typical fare — but in this case it might be critical to a Dallas Cowboys turnaround in 2026.

Videographer Peyton B Official released several videos to his official Instagram account and posted on his Instagram stories of a pair of recently acquired Cowboys edge rushers working out together in the Dallas area with Rashan Gary and Malachi Lawrence — and those 2 already being on the same page should be thrilling to Dallas fans.

Gary, a 2019 1st-round pick, was acquired this offseason in a trade with the Green Bay Packers. Lawrence was the 2nd of the Cowboys’ 1st-round picks in the 2026 NFL draft, going at No. 23 overall.

“Cowboys Rashan Gary and Malachi Lawrence working out together,” Blogging the Boys staff writer Brandon Loree wrote on his official X account on July 2. “Gary has been praised for his leadership since arriving in Dallas. Becoming a mentor to Lawrence is another example. Both players head into their first training camp with the Cowboys.”

Rashan Gary Took $10M Pay Cut Following Trade

In a move that will benefit the Cowboys in the immediate future and, possibly, Gary in the long run, the edge rusher agreed to a hefty pay cut with his new team by signing a 2-year, $32 million restructured contract on March 16— he was due $42 million before signing the new deal.

“New Cowboys edge Rashan Gary agreed to a pay cut as part of the trade from Green Bay, dropping his compensation to $16 million each of the next two seasons,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account. “Dallas also added an option and void years, lowering Gary’s cap number to $5.44M this season and $8.24M in 2027.Gary had been due $19.5 million this season and $22.5M in 2027, with no guaranteed money. Most of his 2026 compensation is now guaranteed, including a $13.2M signing bonus.”

After failing to acquire Maxx Crosby in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, the Cowboys traded a 2027 4th-round pick to the Packers in exchange for Gary just hours before the start of NFL free agency on March 9.

Rashan Gary Could Still Have Elite Upside

Gary, 6-foot-5 and 277 pounds, was the No. 12 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft and earned his lone Pro Bowl selection in 2024. He’s had at least 7.5 sacks each of the last 3 seasons.

On the Friday before he was traded, Gary posted and then deleted a “goodbye” post to the Packers on his Instagram account.

“This is a big piece,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on March 9. “… the Green Bay Packers and Cowboys were in talks the last 24 hours, figuring out the right price for the Cowboys to get a big-time pass rusher. He certainly didn’t play up to his capabilities last year. The Cowboys continue to buy low ahead of free agency, just like they did last year. They’ve been in the edge market trying to sign 1 … and I wouldn’t be surprised, actually, if they sign 2 edge rushers.”

Gary has struggled to live up to expectations after he signed a 4-year, $96 million contract extension in October 2023 — midway through a season in which he had a career-high 9.0 sacks.