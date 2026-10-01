Cowboys’ $32 Million Offseason Risk Got Troubling Update Ahead of Week 4

The Dallas Cowboys have made a ton of moves in the offseason, preseason, and regular season to improve the roster.

Dallas added several great pieces, including their latest addition, cornerback Joey Porter Jr., in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Cowboys won the trade by giving Pittsburgh a 2027 sixth-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick.

While it remains to be seen whether that trade is working out, three weeks in, it’s already showing it isn’t. A new stat suggests the Cowboys may have made a massive offseason trade mistake.

Dallas Cowboys Offseason Trade is Not Working Out

During the offseason, the Cowboys traded a 2027 fourth-round pick to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for Rashan Gary. The hope was that Gary would come in and somewhat replace Micah Parsons off the edge after the Cowboys traded him to the Packers before the 2025 season.

Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris shared an interesting stat about Gary. This one, though, is painful for the Cowboys to see.

“Rashan Gary has failed to record a sack or tackle for loss in 13 consecutive games.”

Rashan Gary has failed to record a sack or tackle for loss in 13 consecutive games. https://t.co/oEKwYxBSXd — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) September 29, 2026

In three games this season, Gary has recorded 6 tackles and 1 quarterback hit. Pro Football Focus added that he has 6 pressures and 4 hurries.

PFF gave Gary an overall grade of 57.8, ranking 77th out of 110 eligible edge rushers. He also has a pass-rush grade of 69.0 (ranked 31st) and a run-defense grade of 49.2 (ranked 98th).

Cowboys Not Getting Production Out of Rashan Gary

The Cowboys have been lacking in the pass rush all season, producing only 2 sacks in three games. Much of that comes down to facing three teams with mobile quarterbacks, which doesn’t help.

Gary was supposed to help the Cowboys transition to Parsons, but it isn’t materializing the way they hoped. Even the pressure numbers are pretty average compared to other defensive ends in the NFL, so it’s becoming more of a concern.

What’s even worse is his ineffectiveness against the run. He is looking like one of the worst run-stopping defensive ends in the NFL. They need him to help this defense, which ranks in the bottom 10 in run defense.

The good part about that Gary trade is that the Cowboys didn’t have to give up a 2026 draft pick. All of a sudden, though, they can’t get any kind of helpful production from Gary. That’s a big problem, especially since they reworked his contract to give him $32 million for two years.

Entering their Week 4 game against the Houston Texans, the Cowboys need to see some kind of change in Gary’s game. He has to improve and help this defensive front get some pressure on the quarterback and stop the run. Another bad week, and there might be more conversations about Gary being a bad trade for the Cowboys in 2026.