Cowboys Advised to Fill Remaining Roster Spot With Ex-Packers Starting CB

The Dallas Cowboys have one remaining spot on their offseason roster. A to Z Sports Mauricio Rodriguez made clear this past weekend that he sees the Cowboys filling the spot with a defender. Rodriguez named veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas as an option.

Rodriguez included Douglas on a list of five potential free agent targets for the Cowboys on Saturday.

“I’m not so sure the Cowboys will be looking into Douglas a whole lot but I would. He would immediately be a part of Dallas’ position battle at outside cornerback, which is seemingly up for grabs between Cobie Durant and Shavon Revel Jr.,” wrote Rodriguez.

“Nothing wrong with adding Douglas to the mix, who has 93 starts under his belt and two interceptions in 2025.”

Douglas played parts of three seasons for the Green Bay Packers. With the team from 2021-23, he experienced some of the best success of his career.

Last season, Douglas posted 62 combined tackles, 13 pass defenses and two interceptions with the Miami Dolphins.