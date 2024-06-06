Cowboys Named ‘Realistic’ Free Agent Landing Spot for Champion RB

The Dallas Cowboys may have room for one more veteran running back on their roster.

As suggested by Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay, the Cowboys would be a “realistic” landing spot for free agent running back Cam Akers. The 24-year-old spent the majority of the 2023 season with the Minnesota Vikings after he was traded by the Los Angeles Rams shortly following the start of the season.

The argument is simple: The Cowboys are lacking clear-cut options at running back, with Ezekiel Elliott slotted to lead the backfield despite all of his wear and tear over the years.

“The Dallas Cowboys would make sense as a landing spot for Akers after they declined to select any running backs in the 2024 draft,” Kay wrote on June 4. “With a fading Ezekiel Elliott set to lead a backfield that largely lacks promise and experience behind the aging veteran, Akers could potentially take over as Dallas’ top option as early as this coming season.”

Cowboys Are Lacking Viable Starting Running Back Ahead of 2024 Season

Dallas brought back Elliott and signed veteran back Royce Freeman this offseason.

In addition to their two veteran free agent signings, they’ll also bring back holdovers such as Deuce Vaughn, Rico Dowdle and Malik Davis. The problem is, neither of the last three backs mentioned has ever served as a full-time starting back.

Meanwhile, Elliott is probably on his last legs — he has the most career carries of any active back with 2,065 attempts — while Freeman has started just one game since the 2019 season.

Why Cam Akers Could Be a Worthy Option for the Cowboys?

While Akers has had an injury-plagued career since entering the league back in 2020 — he missed virtually the entire 2021 regular season and his year ended in 2023 due to a torn Achilles — he previously showed promise as the Rams’ starting back.

Akers ran for 786 yards and 9 touchdowns on 4.2 yards per carry during the 2022 season. He also served as the Rams’ starting back during their championship run at the conclusion of the 2021 season.

As Kay mentioned, Akers offers plenty of “upside” considering the lack of viable options on the free agency market.

“The soon-to-be 25-year-old possesses a rare blend of upside and proven ability that no other available free-agent running back can offer,” Kay explained. “He’ll be worth a dice roll for any team that can spare a roster spot for a high-ceiling backup.”

And despite suffering a torn Achilles in Week 9 of last season, he should be ready in time for the season opener this year.

“Akers’ injury history is likely scaring away potential suitors, but he could be a steal on a low-risk, veteran-minimum contract,” Kay wrote. “Akers needed only five months to get back on the field in 2021, defying the traditional timeline of a full year to recover from an Achilles tear. After going down in early November, he should be able to get himself fully healthy in time for Week 1 this year.”

While Akers struggled as a complementary back with the Vikings during the 2023 season — he ran for just 138 yards and 3.6 yards per carry in six games — he’s won a Super Bowl and served as a starting back all before turning 25 years old.

During the course of his four-season career, Akers has run for 1,581 yards and 13 touchdowns on 4.0 yards per carry.